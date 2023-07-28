A 40-year-old Peru man was sentenced to 348 months in prison in United States District Court in South Bend, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
James Dustin Eugene Rippy pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in March and Thursday was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after to 29 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, Rippy took photos and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, he possessed other images of child pornography downloaded from the internet.
This case was investigated by United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Peru Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Maciejczyk.
According to the plea agreement, Rippy admits to causing “a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, specifically photographs and videos” between the dates of January 2019 and March 13, 2022.
Rippy was indicted in May 2022 by a grand jury on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to an April 2022 Kokomo Police Department media release, investigators with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began assisting the Peru Police Department in March 2021 in connection with a case they were building against Rippy.
Later that same month, officers with Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal arrest warrant on Rippy for the production and possession of child pornography, and he was taken into custody without incident.
