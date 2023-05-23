Tears were flowing freely Saturday night in the McHale Performing Arts Center as Tim and Susan Cahalan said goodbye to the stage.
In their last performance with the Logansport Children’s Choir, the Cahalans led members past and present through their favorite numbers during three hours of music and memories.
More than 100 alumni of the program were on hand, participating in multiple numbers both on stage and from their seats.
The line to get into the 35th annual Logansport Children’s Choir spring performance started forming just after 5:30 p.m.
Five minutes before the doors opened at 6 p.m., the line wrapped around and extended past the Logansport High School entrance.
“I hope your seats are comfortable because we will be here awhile tonight,” Tim Cahalan said early in the program. “Because of that I won’t talk as much. You may laugh or clap at that.”
The show opened with the combined choirs performing “Festival Sanctus” before the concert choir took over for a set of four songs, including “Show Me How,” complete with the children performing sign language as they sang.
The alumni joined the combined choirs for the first time on the South African freedom song “Siyahamba,” rising from their seats and singing from the audience.
After a 35th anniversary highlight video, Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl and his wife, Kourtney Pomasl, both former members of the choir, took the stage to present the Cahalans with the Distinguished Hoosier Award on behalf of Governor Eric Holcomb.
“The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors the governor can bestow on residents of Indiana,” Pomasl said. “They are for people who have distinguished themselves in communities through the work that they do to give back to the state and the places they live.”
The deputy mayor also gave Tim and Susan Cahalan the key to the city of Logansport, saying it represented the doors they had unlocked for so many.
The chamber choir then took the stage, performing numbers such as “The Blackbird” and “Kihikihi (The Cicada),” a song the Cahalans discovered during the children’s choir’s 2013 tour of Hawaii when it was performed by the Princeton Girlchoir. In the audience, a little girl mirrored the singers’ gestures as they imitated a cicada’s movements on stage.
In between the two songs they sang “Carrickfergus,” which Tim Cahalan introduced as his wife’s all-time favorite song.
During an hour long interlude, the Logansport Children’s Choir board presented the Cahalans with gifts and the Cahalans’ daughters, Sarah and Laura, shared videos featuring the parents’ composer friends (and soon to be son-in-law, composer Alex Berko). The second video featured alumni who were unable to be at the show singing “Thank You for the Music.”
Finally, the seniors, along with eighth grader Cooper Prifolgle, took the stage to share their goodbye speeches, speeches that were equal parts full of memories and roasts of Tim Cahalan, with frequent mentions of the Cahalans being like a parent (Susan) and a grandparent (Tim) and being scared of Tim.
Those speaking included Emily Cole, Jenna Gross, Maggie Halterman, Chloe Bender, Miki Klute, Myah Yax and Gracie Kitchell.
Halterman recalled that fifth-grade Maggie wanted to join the choir so she could go to Hawaii, but when she found out there would be no Hawaii trip that year she decided to stick around. Also, she said her grandma was so happy she might join the choir that she jokingly threatened Halterman’s life if she didn’t attend the audition.
“A couple of week’s later I got the letter in the mail that was going to determine my fifth grade fate,” she said. “I told my mom to open it for me because I was too scared I didn’t make it. She opened it and looked at me and said, ‘I’m so sorry. We can try again next year.’ I started bawling and when she realized she just ruined my life she quickly told me to stop crying because it was just a joke and I made it in.”
She recalled her experiences touring with the choir, including Tim bringing a music stand to the White House and telling security not to worry, it wasn’t a machine gun.
“Still to this day I cannot figure out why he needed a music stand in the White House because we didn’t sing,” Halterman said.
Kitchell closed out the speeches, saying Tim had inspired her to become a teacher and that Susan’s compassion for students was unmatched.
The seniors then presented the Cahalans with the last gift of the night: a bench that will be placed outside of McHale with the message “Here’s to song. Dedicated to Timothy and Susan Cahalan for their musical contributions to our community.” The choir board and community members also helped purchase the bench.
“While we appreciate this beyond what you could ever imagine it’s a little bit like being at your own funeral,” Tim said as the interlude ended.
As the performance entered its final set of the evening, the alumni took the stage with the choir, first performing “Footprints on the Sands of Time” together before the alumni sang “Homeland” alone.
The night came to end with a group performance of “Here’s to Song,” dedicated to the seniors and Prifogle. The tears were already flowing as the choir and alumni joined together for “I’m Goin’ up A Yonder.” One alum walked up to Susan’s piano to grab at the box of Kleenexes beneath it. Student choir members were comforting each other and wiping away tears.
“Thank you all,” Tim said, turning away from the microphone to those standing on stage.
“Thank you,” many replied.
With the final notes still lingering in everyone’s ears, the singers joined together in group hugs. The audience stood, clapping, waiting for an encore.
“We can’t do one more,” Tim said. “We already sang everything we know.”
And with that, Susan gently lowered the keylid on the piano.
