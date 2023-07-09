The 22nd edition of the Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family.
The festival is Saturday, August 5 with events scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey.
Caston Elementary classes under the leadership of Emily Martin entered coloring or drawing contests to the topic: “Read a Book – Take a Journey”. The top winners and honorable mentions are on display on the Library Art Wall. An adult contest was held also and is on display.
New to the festival lineup this year will be Mark's Ark Animal Show, street vendor magician Norman Basile, and a paintball targets trailer. Staff members from the library will perform a Puppet Show at 2 p.m. at the stage with a special treat for attendees.
The Lions Club will work several food vendor stands beginning with Breakfast in the Park from 8 to 10 a.m., their traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library.
All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St.
At 1 p.m. at the park, it will have ice cream cups from the Silver Lake's Igloo Ice Cream Shop. Other food vendors at the park will be the Red Barn Elephant Ears, Becca's Concessions, Dick's Taco Trailer and Pork 'N Out.
The festival will also have mushball, a 5K race, pedal tractor pull, chalk art, dunk tank, princess makeovers, bingo, 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for all ages and much more.
Entry forms may be found at the library along with a drop box for entries. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information.
