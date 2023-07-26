Civic Players of Logansport will be holding auditions for the third installment of the Lottie and Bernice Show, “Livin’ Large” at the Civic Players of Logansport building, 1115 Erie Ave., Logansport, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 4 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The play follows grumpy grannies Lottie and Bernice on new adventures in a sequel to “Regrets Only!” and “Get Off My Cabbage!”
A press release describes the plot: “After tackling a bank robber, the ladies heckle mall-goers, steal Lottie’s pearls off a corpse, sell illicit pierogies, hitchhike a lonely stretch of highway, and attend a court-appointed anger management class. In a series of flashbacks, we see Lottie and Bernice as babies, as kids selling lemonade, and at a school dance...and they’re just as cantankerous! The infamous lunch-eating duo, Hal and Sal, are now working at a cemetery and discuss the merits of canned meat, marriage counseling and public toilets.”
Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 20; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22. All performances will be held at McHale Performing Arts Center.
For more information, please visit the Civic Players of Logansport website at civicplayersoflogansport.weebly.com.
