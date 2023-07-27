Public art, a community pocket park and opportunities for young athletes were just a few of the projects funded by the Cass County Community Foundation Thursday evening.
The CCCF announced the names of nine organizations who were recipients of the CCCF 2023 Opportunity Grants totaling $34,218.57.
“Opportunity Grants are for projects of $5,000 or less that will have a positive impact in our community”, said CCCF President & CEO Deanna Crispen. “This year, again, as our non-profits struggle to recover from the effects of covid,our board has decided to make the funding available immediately for these important projects.”
The Logansport High School art department and Lola City Art were awarded $3,275.57 to build and install a sculpture designed by student Jasmine Zimmerman, a senior.
The Caston High School Future Farmers of America organization will use their grant to update workshop equipment at the school.
“One of the things we see, especially as an Ag teacher, the trade skills are more and more in need and this gives us an opportunity to get some new equipment,” said teacher and FFA advisor Nick Korniak. “one of the things we do for our FFA chapter is try to donate back to the community. We’ve built benches and picnic tables. This will allow us to do a lot more.”
The Caston FFA was represented by president Haley Logan, a senior who earlier this year won a CCCF Discovery Award that allowed her to attend a conference at Northwestern University.
The Logansport Soccer Club and Lewis Cass Youth Football also received substantial grants to help their growing programs.
Tyler Evans, the Lewis Cass Youth Football league president, said that their league had expanded in size over the past few years to include approximately 350 kids. The grant will also help the league create a three-day camp for kids with special needs.
CCCF Grants Committee Chair, Mike Montgomery, made the announcements and presented the awards to representatives of the organizations.
Those receiving funding and their projects included:
• Cass County Council on Aging/ Senior Center $837.00 for a new computer;
• Cass County Humane Society/Pets R Us $4,985.00 for maintenance equipment;
• Caston School FFA $4,940.00 for updating tools;
• Galveston Volunteer Fire Dept $4,472.00 for pneumatic lifting bags;
• Lewis Cass Youth Football $5,000.00 for storage shed equipment;
• Logansport HG/LOLA City Art $3,275.57 for sculpture and multi-day workshop;
• Logansport Soccer Club $3,530.00 for field equipment;
• State Theatre Preservation Society $4,920.00 for a public pocket park;
• Women at the Well Recovery House $2,259.00 for a security system.
The total awards are up from $33,234.20 last year.
“Our Board of Directors is still monitoring the impact the pandemic has had on our nonprofits and is providing funds now so that these projects can get underway this summer,” Crispen added. “The CCCF Competitive Grants program is still in progress and recipients will be announced later this fall.”
For more information about the Opportunity Grants Program or the Cass County Community Foundation please call 574-722-2200.
In Sept., the CCCF will celebrate its 30th anniversary.
