Friday, May 19
9:51 p.m. – Arrest, Fifth Street and Market Street, Logansport. Jesse Losch, 29, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Saturday, May 20
3:30 a.m. – Arrest, 600 block of Broadway Street, Logansport. Landon Hayden, 36, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), aggravated battery (level 3 felony). CCSD.
Sunday
2:07 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Joshua Smith, 34, of Kokomo, was arrested on two theft warrants (level 6 felony). CCSD.
3:28 p.m. – Arrest, Cicott and Wabash, Logansport. Crystal Miller, 34, of Monticello, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
12:26 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Lam Hoang Vo, 48, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated with minor passenger (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Tuesday
12:49 p.m. — Arrest, 601 East Broadway, Logansport. Jessica Panton, 42, of Logansport, was arrested for theft with prior conviction (level 6 felony). CCSD.
1:51 p.m. – Arrest. 200 block of Ninth Street, Logansport. Lucasbre Tyler, 29, of Kokomo, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
11:34 p.m. – Arrest, 601 East Broadway, Logansport. Ren Norton, 33, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery with child present (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Wednesday
3:21 a.m. – Arrest, 18th and Main, Logansport. Timothy Kopkey, 57, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Friday
12:39 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Joshua Holley, 40, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony). CCSD.
