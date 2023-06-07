Members of the community of all ages were invited to observe and learn about space Tuesday morning in the Logansport Cass County Public Library.
Titled “Telescopes, Monthly NASA Skywatching Tips and Engaging STEM Activities,” the event gave attendees the opportunity to interact with telescopes and learn about upcoming astronomical events.
Forest Hamilton, a local astronomer and programmer for the Space Telescope Institute at Johns Hopkins University, demonstrated a couple of telescopes for the group. He brought attendees outside to observe the sun through a special filter on the telescope.
Xaiver Ervin, a child who attended, said he saw the sun through the telescope.
“It was so cool,” Ervin said. “[I saw] black spots.”
NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Volunteer Pam Roller also spoke during the reading event. She provided tips for skywatching through a video from NASA, which informed the audience about events they can observe during the month of June, such as the June solstice. In addition, she also showed the audience photos taken by the James Webb Telescope through the NASA website.
Roller said she does similar talks at various locations, tailoring her information for each group and also tries to discuss what is currently happening in terms of astronomy.
“I consider myself a lifelong learner and a lifelong educator, because that’s what I do, I educate. I educate myself and I try to educate others who are interested,” Roller said. “And I cannot say this enough because I educate people of all ages. I do preschool, I do Miller’s Merry Manor through a program I started… but they are as eager and interested and fascinated as school age kids, they love it.”
Roller said she hopes the audience was inspired by Hamilton and his wife, who was also in attendance.
“What that man has built and what he’s been able to bring to kids in schools, people of all ages, whether it’s a library or it’s an event in the summertime… I just am inspired by the man and his passion for astronomy and what he can bring to us,” Roller said.
Alongside astronomy, collaboration was another theme behind the event, Roller said. She said she has spoken at previous summer reading events, but at this event, she was instructed to collaborate in some way. Because of this, she chose to collaborate with Hamilton and NASA.
“I don’t know what they took from it, I can only hope that they could see that there is a great deal of collaboration when we did something of this nature, because it wasn’t just Miss Roller coming and ‘let’s learn about the oceans’ or ‘let’s learn about the rainforest’ or something. And I do the research and I put a presentation together,” Roller said. “This way, I had to make connections myself to bring things to this program today too, which I love doing. But again, it was about collaborating, this particular summer reading program.”
At the end of the event, children were given resources such as a coloring packet with links to websites where they can learn more. Alongside these resources, Roller also said she posts monthly skywatching tips on the Cass County Online website.
“I just hope kids will take from it that they are our future…. Life is about choices and they will choose what they need to do to make themselves happy and that’s what I would want for them. There are so many opportunities out there in the STEM world that people don’t even realize,” Roller said.
