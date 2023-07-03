62nd Annual Cass County 4-H Fair

Cass County Fairgrounds

Address: 2281 E. 125 North, Logansport

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Horizon Bank Day

7 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Bring in (animal) tack (after 5 p.m., north end of barn only)

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Poultry check-in, RPB

5 p.m.: 4-H Vesper Service, Ray Perryman, “Cowboy Church”, EB

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth

6 p.m.: 4-H Tenure Awards, EB

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each

7 p.m. Queen Contest, Sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust, EB

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Cass County Community Foundation Day

5 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Arrival of Beef, Dairy Steers & Feeders, Horses, Sheep, Swine, Rabbits, Goats & Llamas

7 a.m. - 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Auction Sign-up, EB

1 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show, RPB

3:30 to 5 p.m.: 4-H Llama Costume Show, EB

5 to 6 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Race Registration

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Sheep Producers Food Booth

6 p.m.: Tractor Pull, TPA

6 to 7 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Race, Sponsored by Lewis Cass FFA

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each

MONDAY, JULY 10

Community State Bank Day

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf

7:30 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Goat Show, EB

10 a.m.: 4-H Boer Goat Show, EB

7 to 8:30 a.m.: Check-in Rabbits, RPB

9 a.m.: Deadline for Rabbit auction sign-up in 4-H Office, Cloverleaf

9:30 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, RPB

10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP

1 p.m.: Cookie Bake-A-Rama Registration-Open to Public, CC

2 p.m.: Cookie Judging-Open to Public, CC

3:30 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, EB

5 p.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Contesting), HA

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth

6 to 9 p.m.: Pioneer Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each

7 to 10 p.m.: Music Concert, Brandt Carmichael OS; Preston McCabe, OS

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Workman & Associates Day

7 a.m.: 4-H Office Open

7:30 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Feeder Steer Show; 4-H Dairy Steer Show; 4-H Beef Show, EB

10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP

Noon to 8 p.m.: Music concert, The Time Travelers, OS

5 p.m.: 4-H Llama Show, EB

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - Two-Can Tuesday ($20 wristbands if bring two cans of food), all other wristbands $25 each

6 to 9 p.m.: Caston Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth

6 to 7 p.m.: The Neighborhood Line Dancing Club, OS

8 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, The Time Travelers, OS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Logansport Savings Bank Day

7 a.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf

7:30 a.m.: 4-H Swine Show, EB

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Performance), HA

Noon to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth

5 to 6 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull Registration

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Check-in for Little Miss Cowgirl & Mr. Cowboy

6 p.m.: Logansport Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth

6 p.m.: Little Miss Cowgirl & Mr. Cowboy, OS

6 to 7 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull – Sponsored by Lewis Cass FFA

6 p.m. to 10 p.m: Amusement Rides – 4-H Night wristbrands (get 4-H discount at the Cloverleaf) $15- all other wristbands – $20.00 each

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Parade of Champions & Judges Awards, EB

7:30 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Mike Almon Music, OS

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Miami-Cass REMC Day

8 a.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf

10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP

4 p.m.: 4-H Royal Livestock Showmanship Contest, EB

5 to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth

6 p.m.: Lewis Cass Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Premier Livestock Showmanship Contest, EB

7:30 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Grace Scott Band, OS

10 p.m. Thursday to noon, Friday: 4-H animals not sold in 4-H auction will be released

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Security Federal Savings Bank Day

Noon: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf

5 to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction – EB

6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each

8 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Almost There, OS

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: All animals must be gone except auction animals.

9 to noon: Release of 4-H Community Center Projects

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 4-H Grounds Cleanup & Merchants move out – 4-H Members & Families need to come and help – Hot Dogs and Watermelon following cleanup.

Location key

EB – Exhibition Building

HA – Horse Arena

PP – Picnic Pavilion

TPA – Tractor Pull Area

RPB – Rabbit & Poultry Barn

CC – Community Center

WPP – West Picnic Pavilion

OS – Outside Stage

DAILY

Open Class and Community Center

Saturday: 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday thru Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 2 to 8 p.m.

Extension Homemakers Food Stand

Saturday: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Monday thru Thursday: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Merchants Buildings

Monday thru Friday: 6 to 9 p.m.

2023 Cass County Tenure Members

Each member spent 10 years in the 4-H program

Keenan Appleton

Braxton Armstrong

Rebecca Arvay

Caedah Baladron Scherer

Ashlynn Brooke

Madilyn Brown

Claire Buck

Tianna Casner

Luke Chambers

Carlynn Crume

Ayla Depoy

Emma Dixon

Lexi Freeman

Dylan Fye

Brian Gluth

Shaylee Goings

Braden Harrison

Grace Hart

Kaidynz Hinkle

Reese Hissong

Graci Homburg

Evan Howard

Jessica Kabat

Emma Logan

Arie Martin

Kadence Miller

Kinzie Mollenkopf

Myleigh Moon

Isaac Nicoll

Dakota Pianck

Jenna Roeske

Chloe Rogers

Isaac Sanchez

Emily Schmehl

Seth Spornick

Ann Ulerick

Joshua Vandeburg

Jayden Wilson

Landon Wolf

