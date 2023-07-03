62nd Annual Cass County 4-H Fair
Cass County Fairgrounds
Address: 2281 E. 125 North, Logansport
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Horizon Bank Day
7 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Bring in (animal) tack (after 5 p.m., north end of barn only)
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Poultry check-in, RPB
5 p.m.: 4-H Vesper Service, Ray Perryman, “Cowboy Church”, EB
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth
6 p.m.: 4-H Tenure Awards, EB
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each
7 p.m. Queen Contest, Sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust, EB
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Cass County Community Foundation Day
5 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Arrival of Beef, Dairy Steers & Feeders, Horses, Sheep, Swine, Rabbits, Goats & Llamas
7 a.m. - 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Auction Sign-up, EB
1 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show, RPB
3:30 to 5 p.m.: 4-H Llama Costume Show, EB
5 to 6 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Race Registration
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Sheep Producers Food Booth
6 p.m.: Tractor Pull, TPA
6 to 7 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Race, Sponsored by Lewis Cass FFA
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each
MONDAY, JULY 10
Community State Bank Day
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf
7:30 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Goat Show, EB
10 a.m.: 4-H Boer Goat Show, EB
7 to 8:30 a.m.: Check-in Rabbits, RPB
9 a.m.: Deadline for Rabbit auction sign-up in 4-H Office, Cloverleaf
9:30 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show, RPB
10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP
1 p.m.: Cookie Bake-A-Rama Registration-Open to Public, CC
2 p.m.: Cookie Judging-Open to Public, CC
3:30 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show, EB
5 p.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Contesting), HA
5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Beef Producers Food Booth
6 to 9 p.m.: Pioneer Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each
7 to 10 p.m.: Music Concert, Brandt Carmichael OS; Preston McCabe, OS
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Workman & Associates Day
7 a.m.: 4-H Office Open
7:30 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Feeder Steer Show; 4-H Dairy Steer Show; 4-H Beef Show, EB
10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP
Noon to 8 p.m.: Music concert, The Time Travelers, OS
5 p.m.: 4-H Llama Show, EB
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - Two-Can Tuesday ($20 wristbands if bring two cans of food), all other wristbands $25 each
6 to 9 p.m.: Caston Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth
6 to 7 p.m.: The Neighborhood Line Dancing Club, OS
8 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, The Time Travelers, OS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
Logansport Savings Bank Day
7 a.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf
7:30 a.m.: 4-H Swine Show, EB
9 a.m.: 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Performance), HA
Noon to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth
5 to 6 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull Registration
5:30 to 6 p.m.: Check-in for Little Miss Cowgirl & Mr. Cowboy
6 p.m.: Logansport Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth
6 p.m.: Little Miss Cowgirl & Mr. Cowboy, OS
6 to 7 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull – Sponsored by Lewis Cass FFA
6 p.m. to 10 p.m: Amusement Rides – 4-H Night wristbrands (get 4-H discount at the Cloverleaf) $15- all other wristbands – $20.00 each
6:30 p.m.: 4-H Parade of Champions & Judges Awards, EB
7:30 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Mike Almon Music, OS
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Miami-Cass REMC Day
8 a.m.: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf
10:00 a.m.: Story Time At The Fair, WPP
4 p.m.: 4-H Royal Livestock Showmanship Contest, EB
5 to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth
6 p.m.: Lewis Cass Robotics demo at the Cass County Community Foundation Booth
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each
6:30 p.m.: 4-H Premier Livestock Showmanship Contest, EB
7:30 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Grace Scott Band, OS
10 p.m. Thursday to noon, Friday: 4-H animals not sold in 4-H auction will be released
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Security Federal Savings Bank Day
Noon: 4-H Office Open, Cloverleaf
5 to 8 p.m.: Pork Producers Food Booth
5:30 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction – EB
6 to 10 p.m.: Amusement Rides - wristbands $25 each
8 to 10 p.m.: Music concert, Almost There, OS
SATURDAY
8 a.m.: All animals must be gone except auction animals.
9 to noon: Release of 4-H Community Center Projects
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 4-H Grounds Cleanup & Merchants move out – 4-H Members & Families need to come and help – Hot Dogs and Watermelon following cleanup.
Location key
EB – Exhibition Building
HA – Horse Arena
PP – Picnic Pavilion
TPA – Tractor Pull Area
RPB – Rabbit & Poultry Barn
CC – Community Center
WPP – West Picnic Pavilion
OS – Outside Stage
DAILY
Open Class and Community Center
Saturday: 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 4 to 8 p.m.
Monday thru Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday and Friday: 2 to 8 p.m.
Extension Homemakers Food Stand
Saturday: 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 2 to 8:30 p.m.
Monday thru Thursday: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Merchants Buildings
Monday thru Friday: 6 to 9 p.m.
2023 Cass County Tenure Members
Each member spent 10 years in the 4-H program
Keenan Appleton
Braxton Armstrong
Rebecca Arvay
Caedah Baladron Scherer
Ashlynn Brooke
Madilyn Brown
Claire Buck
Tianna Casner
Luke Chambers
Carlynn Crume
Ayla Depoy
Emma Dixon
Lexi Freeman
Dylan Fye
Brian Gluth
Shaylee Goings
Braden Harrison
Grace Hart
Kaidynz Hinkle
Reese Hissong
Graci Homburg
Evan Howard
Jessica Kabat
Emma Logan
Arie Martin
Kadence Miller
Kinzie Mollenkopf
Myleigh Moon
Isaac Nicoll
Dakota Pianck
Jenna Roeske
Chloe Rogers
Isaac Sanchez
Emily Schmehl
Seth Spornick
Ann Ulerick
Joshua Vandeburg
Jayden Wilson
Landon Wolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.