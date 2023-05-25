The family of U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will unveil a memorial in his honor at Mount Hope Cemetery Friday, May 26.
His mother, Coral Briseño, said the family had waited over a year and a half for the monument to be completed.
The unveiling will take place at 5 p.m. and guests will include some of Sanchez’s military comrades, his platoon captain, Marines from Grissom Air Force base and family and friends. The public is welcome to attend.
Sanchez, a 2017 Logansport High School graduate, was assigned to the Marine Corps 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton in California. He was stationed in Jordan, where he worked as an embassy guard.
When the Taliban took over Afghanistan and chaos ensued, Sanchez’s unit was reassigned because of its proximity to the Kabul airport. It was there, inside the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Sanchez, 22, was killed during an enemy attack on Aug. 26, 2021. Thirteen American service members were killed in the attack.
Nearly 1,000 Marines, family members, friends and other military service members attended Sanchez’ funeral and burial services on Sept. 14, 2021.
“One of the things I learned when this happened, I honestly just wanted to have something private for me and my family,” Briseño said. “What we did was open the funeral up to the public and we saw all the people that I didn’t even know from all over the state pay their respects. So, when I am (unveiling the monument), I want to do the same. I know there are a lot of people who were touched by the story, a lot of people who actually had met him. A lot of people who didn’t know him but felt a connection or heard the stories of who he was and I just want to open it to the public.”
Along with a statue of Sanchez, the memorial will include a QR code placed on the headstone that can be scanned with a phone. Visitors may use the code to leave a message for the family, a memory or view pictures and read about Sanchez’ life.
“If people can leave a message or a memory that will be nice for us to go back and check and see this person was there or we learn something else about Humberto,” his mother said.
Briseño often visits Sanchez’s gravesite and recently had been going back every day to water grass she planted.
“You are not going to believe me but every day that I go somebody else goes to visit,” she said. “So, I know that he is never alone.”
When Sanchez died, many who had lost loved ones told Briseño it would never be easy, but as each anniversary nears, she said she is better prepared for the pain.
“Every time that I have the time to spend with his comrades or friends and they tell me more stories and they send me pictures, I just feel like this is not going to end soon,” she said. “The stories keep coming. The pictures keep showing up. It’s never going to be easy. We learn how to live with this, learn how to live a new life with our family.”
The Indiana Patriot Guard will set up flags around the memorial to both honor Sanchez and help others find the location.
Briseño said the reason she went big on the memorial was because she felt like she would never get answers about the events of Aug. 26 or there would be no accountability for what happened in Afghanistan.
“Even when I’m not here and my family is gone, this stature is going to be there and the memories are going to be there and people will still learn about his bravery and how he died,” Briseño said.
