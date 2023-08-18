A morning two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 600 East took the life of one driver Friday, according to a press release by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyana Lindley, 20, of Peru, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cass County Coroner’s office.
Lindley was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber northbound on County Road 600 East when she crossed the eastbound lanes of US 24. Her vehicle then entered the westbound lanes of US 24 and failed to yield the right of way to a westbound semi-tractor and livestock trailer.
Lindley’s vehicle was struck by a westbound 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor rig with live hogs driven by Cole Rush, age 19, of Flora. Both vehicles came to a stop northwest of the intersection.
Rush was examined by medical personnel at the scene but he declined medical transport to a hospital.
Cass County Central Dispatch received calls of the crash at approximately 8:14 a.m. Deputy Chris Jones responded to the crash alongside the New Waverly Fire Department, Walton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Logansport Police Department, Cass County Emergency Management, Cass County Coroner’s Office and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
Impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The roadway was closed for approximately five and a half hours while the crash was investigated, hogs were off-loaded from the trailer and debris was removed from the crash site.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.
