A two vehicle collision in Lebanon, Kentucky on Monday resulted in the death of a Peru man and his daughter, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Emergency personnel received calls of a collision on State Road 2154 in Marion County at approximately 12:48 p.m.
Johnathan Maldonado, 41, was traveling south on Saint Rose Road, according to the preliminary investigation. He attempted to cross Lebanon Bypass and failed to yield the right of way, according to the press release. Maldonado entered the path of a freightliner, which was being operated by 58-year-old James Haag of Wisconsin, traveling west. According to the investigation, Haag was unable to avoid colliding with Maldonado’s vehicle upon entering the intersection. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers first responded to the collision.
Maldonado and a juvenile passenger, identified as his daughter Jocelyn, were transported to the hospital, but they both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased, according to the Kentucky State Police. The other juvenile passenger in Maldonado’s vehicle, identified as his other daughter Mackenzie, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while Haag was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the police said.
According to a GoFundMe set up by a family member, Maldonado and his daughters were on vacation visiting family when the crash occurred. The GoFundMe is available at www.gofundme.com/f/t77xf-funeral-medical-expenses.
Pharos-Tribune news partner WTHR 13News in Indianapolis first reported the collision.
