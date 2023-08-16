Logansport Memorial Hospital is hosting the Community Resource Fair — rain or shine — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Riverside Park. The event is free and open to everyone.
The goal of the Community Resource Fair is to provide education about local health and social services in the community including what they are, where they are located, and how to use them.
Interpreters will be available at the event.
Insurance navigators from Logansport Memorial Hospital will be on-site to answer questions and provide education about health insurance.
The event will also feature free rides on the Dentzel Carousel from 10 a.m. to noon, kid-friendly activities, live music and fitness demonstrations. Free refreshments will be available while supplies last.
Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department will be performing car seat checks in the parking area on Riverside Drive by the pickleball courts. If receiving a car seat check, enter from 11th Street and proceed to the parking area. Bring a car, a car seat, and the child that will be using the car seat to ensure proper seat adjustments.
To access the Community Resource Fair, enter Riverside Park from 14th Street.
