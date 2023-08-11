The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department and the Parks Foundation announced it has reached the $35,000 goal through its crowdfunding campaign to fund the building of the Wright Street Bark Park.
The project will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s and AARP Indiana CreatINg Liveable Communities program. By providing the minimum campaign total of $35,000, the Patronicity Grant will provide an additional $35,000 match.
“Creating the Wright Street Bark Park at Muehlhausen Park will bring many like-minded people together that love and care for all dogs,” parks administrator Janet Fawley said in a press release. “The Wright Street Bark Park will be a place of diverse people that can influence and improve the conditions in which our canine friends live. Dogs will bring people together.”
Local businesses that helped with the crowdfunding campaign include Workman & Associates, Central Paving, Cass County Animal Hospital, McCords Do-It-Best, Foppers, Logansport Savings Bank, BHJ-USA, Gundrum Funeral Home, Ironhorse Broadcasting, Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi & Dean, and McGriff Insurance.
Construction of the Park will begin this fall, with a planned ribbon cutting in the early spring of 2024.
The Logansport Parks & Recreation Foundation continues to accept donations at www.logansportparksfoundation.org.
Questions can be directed to Fawley at 574-753-6969 or at parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.