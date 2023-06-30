Woodlawn Health will temporarily suspend operations at their Fulton Clinic, 100 E. Dunn St., effective July 21.
While operations are suspended, patients should continue their care at the Fulton County Medical Clinic’s new location in Rochester, 1432 E. 9th St.
“We are sad that we have to temporarily suspend operations and are working to find the best possible way to serve Fulton and surrounding communities in the near future,” said Brad Rogers, COO of Woodlawn Health. “We still plan to be active in our community outreach to the Fulton area.”
If patients have any questions, please call Fulton County Medical Clinic at (574) 223-4337.
Woodlawn earns accreditation
Woodlawn Health also recently earned accreditation for the services of Sleep Studies through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
“We are so proud of our team and Sleep Service Department who had a deficiency free survey. This demonstrates our quality of service as we continue to earn the right to care for our community,” said Alan Fisher, CEO of Woodlawn Health.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
