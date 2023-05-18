Student’s name: Bodie Jones
Parent’s name: Timothy Jones
Business name: Walmart
Position: Stockman
Career Goal: Construction/Master Carpenter
Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning--Cooperative Education
Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye
Supervisor’s name: Adrienne Ayers
Supervisors’ title: Stocking 1 Team Lead
Student’s input
What are your job duties? “I unload the boxes off the truck. I take the pallets/carts with my section and run every box until I am finished.”
How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “This co-op position has helped me with staying focused with school and work. I also make more money.”
What have you learned? “I have learned to be more efficient with my money and more responsible with what I buy.”
How is this job preparing you for the future? “This job is helping me with time management skills and also money management.”
Has it affected your career decision? “No, it has not.”
What have you liked about this job? “I get out of school early.”
Supervisor’s input
What duties does this student perform? “Bodie is working as a stockman who stocks the shelves in different departments.”
How is this job preparing this student for the future? “This job is teaching him punctuality, leadership, and strategic planning.”
What do you think of this program? “The co-op is a good program. The students are getting high school credits to come to work. Their supervisors and teacher are holding them accountable for their work, so this helps to keep them in line. I would like to see more students involved next year.”
Why were you willing to participate? “It is a good program to help teens focus on the future and to set goals in life.”
