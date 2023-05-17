Student’s name: Emily Lease
Parents’ names: Paxton Lease and Dawn Bear
Business name: Miller’s Merry Manor
Position: Certified Nursing Assistant
Career Goal: Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse
Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning--Cooperative Education
Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye
Supervisor’s name: Jackie Murray
Supervisors’ title: Director of Nursing
Student’s input
What are your job duties? “I assist my residents with their Activities of Daily Living in the am and the pm. I give showers, do activities, and complete charting. I specialize working with Dementia and Alzheimer’s residents.”
How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “Co-op has allowed me to have a better work and school balance. I am able to work more hours and make more money.”
What have you learned? “I have learned a lot being a CNA. I have learned I have a real passion for nursing. I have been able to meet a lot of new people. I have also been able to see and learn lots of things that will help me be ahead when I start nursing school.”
How is this job preparing you for the future? “Being a CNA has helped me become a stronger nurse for the future. It helps enforce the good qualities of a strong and successful nurse.”
Has it affected your career decision? “I absolutely love what I do and it is what I’m good at. It has helped me decide I made the right decision to become a nurse.”
What have you liked about this job? “I love all the bonds I have been able to make. I have gotten the opportunity to care for and meet some amazing people. I have also been able to meet their great families. Being a CNA is everything but easy, but I wouldn’t trade the joy and happiness I get from my job for anything!”
Supervisor’s input
What duties does this student perform? “Emily assists residents with acts of daily living. She assists with toileting, dressing, feeding, grooming, and transferring of the residents.”
How is this job preparing this student for the future? “This job gives students the vision of responsibilities of being a nurse or caregiver. This helps them to understand the demands of this profession.”
What do you think of this program? “I think it is a great way for students to see what nursing requires of them. It is a great way to see if this is what they want to pursue as a career.”
Why were you willing to participate? “It is a great opportunity for students to learn and grow. We enjoy seeing them gain life skills from this opportunity.”
