Karl Eshelman said the most difficult thing for outsiders to understand is that farmers aren’t tractor drivers. They are more like CEOs.
Monday morning he sat in his office, his computer monitor showing a mind-boggling graph that chased the ever-changing value of corn up and down giant green and red slopes.
Eshelman read the graph like a pro, pinpointing the exact moment Russia invaded Ukraine and sent corn prices up to a green $6.50. His finger followed the red slide downward and green rise back up. Recently, it was the Canadian wildfires and the lack of rain that shot prices skyward. But then it rained and on Monday, July 16, corn prices were at $5.18.
Eshelman checks the Chicago Board of Trade graph multiple times a day.
“I don’t plant a single grain and I don’t drive a combine,” he said. “I have real high-quality people who do that for me. I make sure I’m not upside down on a purchase or a sell. I watch that very closely and if you are not disciplined or careful you could either physically lose a lot of money or you could lose a lot of opportunity the market might have given you.”
It’s not the 1940s and ‘50s anymore where a strong work ethic could get a farm from one season to another.
Now it comes down to marketing and input purchasing, Eshelman said.
“If you are not careful with those two things it’s really hard to make any money,” he said.
A dry season
Eshelman is the third generation of Eshelman Farms.
It all started with his grandfather, who he said had a difficult experience in WWII and decided, upon returning home, that the quiet life of farming was a good fit for him.
Eshelman helped his father on the farm when he was young and he bought his first farm land at the age of 18 in the early 2000s.
“It was a good youth,” he said. “A good experience. Very different from how it is now, but everything is.”
Eshelman Farms, located on the outskirts of Walton, focuses primarily on corn and soybeans, though they will do some specialty crops.
“Most of our soybeans this year is seed production so they will be put in a bag for people to grow next year,” Eshelman said. “We always look at chasing premiums if someone has a special thing they want grown. We’ve grown popcorn, special kinds of corn, special oil type beans from the food industry.”
It’s been a good growing season so far, Eshelman said, though it has been personally too dry for him.
It’s been a dry season from the very beginning, which led to crops being planted in early April instead of the traditional end of April or the beginning of May due to the ground conditions.
“We started probably the second week of April, which is pretty early for corn and soybeans,” he said. “It never really rained a lot in Cass County though Indiana had some spots that got really flooded. But we don’t have any flood damage this year. It’s been hand to mouth. We need rain, we get a little rain and we start to run out of water so we need a little more rain and we get some.”
Eshelman said it’s very important to plant in good ground conditions.
“It’s real hard in the early spring if you do catch a thunderstorm to get the ground in this part of the county to dry out,” he said. “If you go north of the river, they have sandier soils and can dry out faster. It’s easier for them to plant. Down here we have real heavy clay soils so our stuff stays wetter longer. It’s hard to get the ground conditions real fit in the early spring if it’s too wet. So we always worry about it getting too wet too early.”
Knowing the ground conditions comes with experience. He looks at it every day, digs into it with a pocket knife, can feel the quality in his hand.
“After 20 years or so you get pretty good at understanding what it is,” he said. “And you put a lot of faith into what the weather man says it’s going to do and roll the dice.”
The value of college
In a way, farming is a bit like playing the stock market and knowing when the right time to sell is.
“You as a marketer has to figure out when the right time to sell is,” Eshelman said. “You have to know what your cost of production is. Most corn yields around $200 a bushel by the acre. A dollar difference in $5.20 vs. $6.20 is $200 dollars an acre. A 1000-acre grower is $200,000. We don’t make that much money to miss that big of a margin. So, you could go broke or you could be overly well off and those are the extremes of the market this year. That is the reason that most farmers are very careful about listening to the midday ag report or having a guy that they talk to. That’s a reason I spent so much time at Purdue trying to be better at it.”
Eshelman studied agriculture and economics while at Purdue and he said a lot of his business acumen such as marketing, charts, finances came from the econ side.
He doesn’t feel like higher education is necessary to be a modern farmer today. Instead, he thinks those who have labor management skills, are capable of being a good human resources person and are bilingual would be better equipped to succeed as a farmer in the future.
“I was taught a couple of lessons (in college) from friends of mine whose father’s taught them valuable lessons and they didn’t realize they were teaching me,” he said. “You can sit down and have a beer with a guy and talk about farming and he expounds something great to you that you never really thought of before. That’s what going to college is really worth. You can get a lot of that on social media now. Facebook was just coming online when I was in college. The world has changed drastically. The marketing tools that I had to go to Purdue to get, if a guy has the desire and intelligence, he can probably find it on Youtube or during some 3-week course in Indianapolis.”
Realities of business
Eshelman no longer drives the tractors, but when he was younger it was his favorite thing to do on the farm.
In his 20s, he loved building and adding to the farm’s infrastructure. He recalled finishing college and building grain bins, the shop. Later on in his life, it was the challenge of breaking yield records.
“As I get even older it’s more about figuring out a way to make more money off of the same thing and keeping more time available,” he said. “I’m guessing when I turn 50 or 60 my enjoyment factor will be different from what it is today.”
Much like his interests in farming have changed, so has the job. He blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for a lot of the recent changes.
“COVID has truly changed the world that we live in from a what stuff is worth standpoint,” he said. “As many people know, cars are more expensive, houses have doubled, raw commodities are not that different.”
But another major change is farming as an investment.
“The biggest thing that has happened is that the investment community, the Warren Buffets and the Bill Gates of the world, have decided that owning agricultural production and farm ground is worth more than it used to be or it is worth more than owning a little bit of a good company,” he said.
Eshelman said investors see the billionaires buying farm land and immediately jump into the practice.
“I used to have to worry about buying farm land against my neighbor,” he said. “We’d go to an auction and see the same five guys we always have to buy against because it’s a real small circle of how far we are willing to drive. And now with the internet, online auction services, I have more problems with guys from Chicago saying ‘that looks like a good farm, let’s buy it.’ They’ve never seen the farm and they don’t care if they do, they just want to buy some farm ground. That has changed the dynamic of farming a lot and unfortunately, in my opinion, not for the better. It will probably increase the production because you will just be left with more ruthless, vicious people farming. But it does not leave a lot of wiggle room for the family man to survive and live on the family farm.”
Eshelman and his wife have four children, a son and three daughters ranging in age from 11 to 5.
His son says he wants to continue the Eshelman legacy of farming but he is encouraging the child to consider other careers.
“All kids love big tractors and combines,” he said. “That’s who I was when I was a little boy and my dad told me as a teenager that if I was going to survive, I would have to become a CEO type guy, sit behind a desk and manage numbers, not drive a tractor.”
