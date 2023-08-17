Nine first responders were recognized during the Logansport Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday for their efforts in saving an 11-year-old boy in the Eel River.
On Aug. 2, police officers, firefighters and medics were called to an area on Front Street for a boy who was trapped under a log in the river, according to a statement from the Logansport Police Department.
The officers and firefighters were able to lift the log off the boy, saving him. To reward these men, a Police Commendation Award and Fire Commendation Award were given to these officers and firefighters respectfully during the Wednesday meeting.
“Officers and firefighters on scene attempted to locate the subject. At first, they were unable to see him but could hear his screams for help,” the statement said. “Officers ran towards the yells, down the riverbank. Still unable to locate the subject they found his cousin in the river pointing them towards the trapped 11-year-old. Officers located the child in the river trapped under a log and behind a large rock, in the river, water up to his neck.”
According to the statement, corporal Cody Koedam, officers Bryce Hall, Andrew Haney, Aaron Coppernoll and Quinn McGovern and Logansport firefighters Jameson Shaffer, Steve Miller and Brad Moon swiftly acted to lift the log off of the boy. Alexis Bailey with Cass County EMS also entered the river and assessed the child before the officers and firefighters carried him out of the river to safety in a stokes basket, the statement said.
This awards, according to the statement, are given to recognize bravery, honor and courage. The statement said the actions of all involved speak directly of their dedication of service to the citizens of the town, and that they are willing to risk their lives for others without question or hesitation. Officers of EMS were also awarded a Police Commendation award, the statement says.
Koedam said that it feels pretty good to have won the award. He said he was very proud of his team, along with the firefighters and EMTs who were on the scene, and that they worked well together.
“… I think the guys really earned it,” Koedam said. “It was a pretty serious situation that they found themselves in, and they all worked very well as a team….”
Chief of Police Travis Yike and Fire Chief Rick Bair attended the meeting to announce the commendation and the awards were given out after the meeting. Yike said that Koedam was the one who recommended the award for his officers. Those officers also reached out to Yike and let him know that Koedam was also a big part of what happened, as he was one of the first officers who was in the water, Yike said. He said that this leading by example and disregarding the danger speaks volumes about the leadership in the department.
“I think it speaks volumes on what these officers and firefighters do, including EMS… just puts their lives in danger everyday to go out here, at any point in time, any type of call can come out,” Yike said. “To be able to jump in a river, lift a log off somebody, you know, save a life, so I think being able to come together as a team for public safety as public safety for the community and the citizens speaks volumes of who these officers and firefighters are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.