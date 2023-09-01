Friday, Sept. 25
10:27 a.m. – Arrest, 3800 block of East Market Street, Logansport. Nicholas Wilson, 32, of Walton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), public intoxication (class b misdemeanor) and public indecency (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
11:15 a.m. – Arrest, Tippecanoe County. Therinda Wood, of Lafayette, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Saturday, Sept. 26
8:42 p.m. – Arrest, 11th and Spear Street, Logansport. Michael Cook, 40, of Galveston. Michael Cook, of Galveston, was arrested on two warrants for nonsupport of a dependent child (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Sunday
3:31 a.m. – Arrest, US 24 and Boulder Drive, Logansport. Fabiana Sebastian, 23, of Guatemala, was arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent (level 5 felony), two counts of operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger, operating while intoxicated, endangering (class A misdemeanor) and operator never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
8:46 a.m. – Arrest, 1519 Miles Street, Logansport. Dustin McGuire, 41, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony). CCSD.
1:56 p.m. – Arrest, 200 block of 22nd Street, Logansport. Helen Hunt, 57, of Burrows, Ind., was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony), intimidation (level 5 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:26 p.m. – Arrest, Michael Street, Royal Center. Austin Knebel, 24, of Logansport, was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug (level 3 felony) and possession of a narcotic drug (level 5 felony) and an a Carroll County warrant. CCSD.
Tuesday
12:25 a.m. – Arrest, 1150 South US 35, Logansport. Patrick Butler, 37, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended, prior (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:48 a.m. – Arrest, East Main and 18th Street, Logansport. David Luse, 48, of Logansport, was arrested for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:02 a.m. – Arrest, 100 Court Park, Logansport. Dufrantz Louidort, 35, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Wednesday
1:11 a.m. – Arrest, Davis Road and Westgate Dr., Logansport. Pedro Aguilar, 28, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class a misdemeanor). CCSD.
3:07 p.m.—Arrest, 601 Broadway, Logansport. Stephen Crase, 46, of North Judson, Ind., was arrested for sexual misconduct with minor (level 5 felony). CCSD.
