Logansport Utilities has begun installing electric and water “smart meters” to residences and businesses as a part of the new Automated (Advanced) Metering Infrastructure project, according to a press release.
The smart meter technology in the AMI will allow wireless transmission of individual customers’ electric and water meter readings to go directly to the Logansport Utilities’ database.
Several data collectors have been placed on existing water towers and other locations to transmit the readings. The new AMI system will accurately measure water and electricity consumption and rapidly detect leaks or power outages for all customers.
In August 2021, LU selected the company Sensus to provide the program. Infrastructure and software checks were completed earlier this year and now shipments of smart meters have started arriving to begin updating meters for both the water and electric departments.
During installation, the water department crew members will knock on residences’ doors immediately before changing the meter. The work will interrupt water service for approximately 15 to 30 minutes at each customer’s location. Door hangers will be left at the property informing the customer of the meter change out and instructions to briefly run cold water to clear up air bubbles or discolored water. The electric department will knock on most residence doors immediately before changing the meter. There will be little to no interruption in service. The electricity might be turned off from 3 to 5 seconds during the swap and then resume normally.
All LU employees will carry proper identification and be in clearly marked Logansport Utilities’ vehicles and equipment.
There will be no additional customer bill charges for the smart meters. The AMI project was budgeted years prior to use normal capital asset and operating funds.
To learn more about the AMI project and smart meters, visit logansportutilities.com/smartmeters.
