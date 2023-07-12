With lack of housing being identified as a need by Cass County and City of Logansport leaders, the city is currently in various stages on two projects that could meet those needs.
Bill Cuppy, president of the Logansport Chamber of Commerce and president of the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization, provided the Pharos-Tribune with updates about both the Chase-Davis property and the Lexington Village housing development.
Lexington Village
The infrastructure contractor, F&K Construction from Flora, recently went on site at Lexington Village, according to Cuppy. He said the contract with the contractor gives them this construction season to build, as well as early spring 2024 to finish construction.
Cuppy said they are also working with an agreement on a housing developer for the land, which is being built to accommodate 52 homes.
“We’re almost there as far as getting the attorneys to have that agreement prepared, and once that’s completed, then we will announce who they are,” Cuppy said.
The property is located south of High Street and west of Yorktown Road, behind Walmart, Mary Max Cinemas Logansport 5+ and Buffalo Wild Wings.
He said the city is funding the infrastructure piece and that funding is in place. Once an agreement is reached with a developer, they will be responsible for building, selling and managing the properties. Currently, site work is being done on the property, which includes water and sewer infrastructure and storm water retention, Cuppy said.
“Then it’ll move to making the ground ready for development; new roads, new sidewalks, lighting,” Cuppy said. “We’re basically building out the subdivision so when we turn it over to the housing developer, it’ll be ready for them to do the build out.”
Information such as price points and square footage will be available after the announcement is made, Cuppy said. He said the best-case scenario for construction of the homes to begin at the end of 2023, but the more probable timeline would be early spring 2024. Construction of the homes is based on demand, Cuppy said.
“Initial requests have been very high since the press release,” Cuppy said. “I’m getting many inquiries, so I’m anxious to get this agreement done and announce the developer so we can move those inquiries to them, [be]cause there’s a lot of questions on the square footage options, what the price points are. We’re getting close. My hope is within the next two weeks, we’ll have this agreement completed.”
Chase-Davis property
The Logansport Redevelopment Commission purchased 58 acres of land at Chase and Davis roads on June 15, Cuppy said. He said that before it had approval, but now the property has been closed on.
The next step, Cuppy said, is annexing the property, which would place the property into city limits. The property would also be under the services of Logansport, such as water and fire protection, and would be in the City of Logansport tax base as well, Cuppy said.
According to Cuppy, they are moving forward with this annexation process. He said it will take four to five months and the end goal for the property is housing.
“I can see housing that would conform to the area. So, we have other housing additions nearby that area. We obviously… want to conform with those areas, even though those other areas are not annexed and we have no plans to annex them, you still want to make it fit the neighborhood,” Cuppy said. “So, we haven’t gotten that far on the layout and the plan. Ultimately, it was to gain ownership and then move to annexation, and then we’ll move to that third step, which is the planning process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.