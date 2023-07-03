The Pathways in Technology Early College High School (PTech) program at Logansport High School has only been running for four weeks but freshman Zaydin Bender was already showing leadership skills as he stood with his teammates Friday morning in the Century Career Center and pitched a product “Shark Tank” style.
The sharks? Marissa Bergstedt and Michael Alvarez of Black Dog Coffee, Josh Hopper from Logansport Savings Bank and Matt Swisher of Bonus Pints.
Bender and his group members, Braxton Conklin, Landon Cart and Lalis Alcala, made up a business called King of Caps and they pitched a new product, Pop-Lids, to the local businesspeople before them.
Their idea consisted of a reusable lid and straw that people could take with them to places such as restaurants. Their product could cut down on plastic use and save companies money.
They talked about things like SWOT analysis, product costs and marketing. When one teammate stumbled, Bender whispered an encouraging “you got this” that empowered his peer to carry on with the presentation.
After they completed pitching their idea they received feedback from those watching the presentation.
Before heading back to their classroom, Bender and his teammates shook hands with Bergstedt, Alvarez, Hopper and Swisher.
“That was stressful,” he muttered as they exited the conference room.
Young scholars
PTech is a four-year high school program in which students will graduate with an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing. Students, called young scholars, will have the opportunity to learn employability skills as well as community building skills.
Logansport is one of four high schools in Indiana participating in the national program.
The scholars enrolled in PTech were introduced during a special ceremony in May at the McHale Performing Arts Center.
Then eighth graders, their freshman year of high school began immediately with a four-week summer session that ended Friday and taught them the principles of business management.
The program is set up for those who struggle in the traditional classroom, said work based learning coordinator Amy Werner.
“Regular school, I find it a lot harder for me to focus,” Bender said. “I think doing group projects—I mean, they just make it fun, which I think is a really good thing for kids who maybe struggle or can’t sit still well.”
Bender said he found working in groups easier for him and he liked the ability to get his partners’ opinions on ideas. PTech also made him more motivated to attend school and finish projects.
It was a common reaction for other students as well.
Christin Humana said he felt energized in PTech and enjoyed working on projects with a team rather than alone like he would be in a regular classroom.
“It’s like one big brain,” he said.
Humana, and his classmate Morgan Vail, both said in the past it felt difficult to communicate with teachers.
Humana had been afraid that if he asked a question then he might be disrupting class and might get in trouble.
“But here you are free to ask questions,” he said. “In some other classes it is very difficult for me to communicate like I do now with Mrs. Werner.”
Humana said in past classes he was quiet and felt anxious. Those feelings have been replaced with excitement.
Vail said PTech had expanded her social bubble and she was finding it easier to talk to her fellow scholars.
“My trust with everybody has become stronger and I’m able to talk about my problems and get things sorted out and be a lot happier in school,” she said.
Problem solvers
At the end of the first week of class, Werner sat down with her scholars and asked them to describe how they thought things were going in just one word.
“All the words were positive,” she said. “They were having a great time. They were learning. My word was ‘surprising’ because these kids have knocked my socks off. They’ve shown up and they’ve worked hard. They met and exceeded the expectations.”
Two days before they pitched their business ideas, the PTech scholars visited Steinberger Construction, tasked with a mission to solve a problem for the company.
The problem the scholars had to solve was to come up with a system to efficiently organize a trailer that is used at every job site.
“The Steinberger team was really impressed with their solutions,” said Werner. “(The scholars) were nervous and some of them were a little quiet. It’s all a learning process and I think they took it really well.”
“(The Steinberger employees) were very welcoming when we presented and they were super nice about everything,” said Vail.
Werner said the students enjoyed meeting the local community. They talked about each meeting being a future job possibility. Not only were they learning new skills in the classroom but were beginning to take more pride both in their school and community.
During the classes, the students would have work time and then a chance to share their work with their peers. Learning to accept feedback was also an important skill Werner was trying to teach them.
“That’s been really awesome to see the first version of their ideas to where they are now,” she said.
The scholars will have the rest of the summer to be 14 and 15-year-olds before returning in the fall and starting their freshmen coursework, which will be centered around working with their peers on project-based lessons.
“If (a parent) feels this is a good fit for their child, the sooner we can get them on the list and learning about the program the better,” Werner said.
She said the program is great for students who thrive in a project-based environment and want hands-on learning.
“Maybe they currently aren’t engaged with the curriculum as it is being presented,” she said. “So, they may not have great grades. They don’t fit into a normal, typical classroom environment very well. They are super intelligent but they just are not thriving in a regular classroom. That’s kind of how we pitch (PTech) to the kids and the eighth-grade teachers that kind of give us ideas of who might fit well in the program.”
Werner said the 23 students enrolled in PTech will leave with an A or a B in their first class, earning the Ivy Tech credit along the way.
“If you join PTech it is a wonderful experience and there are so many opportunities,” said Vail.
“Next generation kids who get to do this, I think they should try,” Bender said. “It’s an awesome thing to do.”
Those interested in learning more about the PTech program may reach out to Werner at wernera@lcsc.k12.in.us or Dr. Christy Diehl at diehlc@lcsc.k12.in.us for additional information.
