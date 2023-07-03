Black Dog Coffee owner Marissa Bergstedt asks questions to Logansport High School students in the PTech program, a four year program that allows students to graduate with an associate degree in advanced manufacturing from Ivy Tech. Students Morgan Vail, Nathan Jackson, Hayden Eckman and Gavin Thompson were tasked with creating a start-up business with a product — a portable electric grill with accessories — and pitching it in a style similar to the television show “Shark Tank.”