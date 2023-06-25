The Logansport Police Department held their annual Bike Rodeo at Muehlhausen Park Saturday morning, June 24.
A line of children, waited patiently for a chance to ride around a two-part bike training obstacle course for a chance to win one of 30 new bicycles.
The day was set up by the LPD to teach children bike safety and build community.
The first part of the course included stop signs and a railroad crossing so that children could learn about stopping and looking out for traffic.
The second part of the course had the kids riding their bikes in a figure eight while staying aware of bike traffic around them.
After the course was completed the children got a stamp and were able to register to win a new bike.
The bikes were donated by Cass County Towing, K & K Recovery and Walmart.
Cpl. Tyler Miller said the goals of the Bike Rodeo was to have fun with the kids while teaching them bike safety such as obeying stop signs and looking both ways for traffic.
“This is a community wide thing,” Miller said. “It means a lot that the whole community is involved and it just shows how much kids mean to this community.”
Other volunteers and donors included INDOT, who gave out free safety helmets to the children. The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department handed out free passes to the pool and Pizza Hut gave away coupons for free small pizzas to the kids. Diversified General Federal credit Union had items to hand out to the children and Woodbridge Health Campus cooked hot dogs. Walmart employees also helped guide the children through the bike training course.
Miller said his favorite part of events like the Bike Rodeo was seeing the kids happy and smiling and giving them a safe place to hang out during the summer.
“I think it’s important to have interaction with young kids to show we are human beings and just because we do have a uniform and it might look scary, we’re not,” he said. “We’re humans and they learn that if there is trouble, they can come to us. It’s a safe place for them.”
Connor Tinther, 8, was one of the many children who completed the bike training course Saturday.
“I learned that you have to pay attention to what you are doing and keep the wheels straight,” said Tinther after he completed the course.
Alylah Elliott, 10, said Saturday was the fifth day in a row that she got to ride her bike.
“I learned that at a stop sign I have to look both ways twice and on a railroad I have to wait until the train is gone,” she said.
Along with the bike training course, kids could explore a police car and meet Snupy, one of the LPD’s K-9s.
