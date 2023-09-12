Home and businesses had to be evacuated Monday afternoon following a gas leak at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Chase Road.
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. and and initial investigation indicated Air Networks, LLC was excavating to install conduit and struck a gas line operated by NIPSCO. Metering equipment indicated a potentially explosive atmosphere above ground as well as in the adjacent sewers, prompting the need for evacuations as a precaution.
NIPSCO arrived on scene and indicated the line struck was a 4-inch steel main that would require excavation and welding to repair. Power was disconnected in the immediate area to prevent the introduction of an ignition source as crews worked to contain the incident.
Crews worked through the evening to implement a temporary bypass to eliminate the leak and provide temporary service to nearby homes and businesses. Emergency personnel remained on scene monitoring conditions and standing by due to the continued presence of a potentially explosive atmosphere.
Emergency services personnel were released from the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.
NIPSCO remained on scene completing permanent repairs Tuesday. Michigan Avenue remains closed at the Chase Road intersection. Power has been restored, and nearby businesses including Dollar General have reopened.
Responding organizations included Logansport Police and Fire Departments, Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Emergency Medical Services, Logansport Utilities, NIPSCO, USIC, Cass County Traffic Control Unit, Cass County Special Officers, Indiana Department of Transportation and American Red Cross. Logansport Memorial Hospital provided a short term refuge for evacuated residents until other arrangements could be made.
