Christian Scott, a 2022 graduate of Pioneer High School and the class salutatorian, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the MTI Educational Foundation.
Scott will soon be starting his sophomore year at IUPUI after interning this summer at Compal USA in Logansport.
According to a letter from the MTI Educational Foundation board of trustees, the scholarship was awarded due to Scott’s “outstanding accomplishments, commitment to academic excellence and the merit and character” displayed on his application.
Scott is studying mechanical engineering. At Pioneer, he was an athlete, running cross country for three years and playing basketball for four. He was National Honors Society president, class security, student council treasurer, and treasurer of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board of Directors.
