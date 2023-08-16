A celebration commemorating the founding of French Post Park is being held on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Carroll County Parks Department and the Friends of Carroll County Parks, will also have 1920s era vehicles on display, according to Friends of Carroll County Parks secretary Bonnie Maxwell.
“The dedication of the park in 1923 was heavily attended by Logansport citizens because many of them frequented the park area and were involved in making the park happen,” Maxwell said in an email.
Maxwell said the park is named so because it is at the site of a French fur trading post from 1820 to 1823. The trading post was established by John B. Duret, or Jean Baptiste Duret, according to Maxwell. He later became an early settler of Logansport and held multiple county offices, according to carrollcountyindiana.com.
The event will be held at 9974 N 275 W near the Lockport Bridge, according to a flyer. Vehicles from the 1920s era are also wanted for display at the park during the celebration.
