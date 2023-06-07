A Logansport man died Tuesday night following a single vehicle crash on South East River Road near County Road 325 East.
Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a crash at approximately 11:14 p.m. A preliminary investigation by Deputy Michael Thomison found a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck had driven off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree before rolling over.
The driver, Oliver Crain, 24, had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel and was transported to the helipad at Logansport Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead before he could be taken by helicopter to a trauma center.
One passenger in the vehicle, Bryant Landis, of Logansport, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Seatbelts were not utilized by the driver nor passenger. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the incident.
Those responding to the crash included Cass County deputies, the Walton Fire Department, Cass County Fire District 1, Indiana State Police and Cass County Emergency Services.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.
