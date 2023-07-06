Joe Showley

Joe Showley sells items such as zucchinis and apple butter at his Farmers Market booth. The Logansport Farmers Market recently expanded its hours and is now open on Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m. in addition to its Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These hours on Wednesday will carry on through September, while the Saturday schedule will continue through the end of October.
Sandra Villafaña

Sandra Villafaña runs her booth, titled “Sandra Villafaña Designs,” where she offers crafts like face painting and bracelet making, as well as peppers. On Saturdays, she said she also offers bandana art and magnets.
Sara Walthery

Sara Walthery performs the accordion at the Logansport Farmers Market.

