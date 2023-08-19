15 years
Cass County Commissioners decided they’d like more information on how data will be used before handing over what state officials want to use for expanding an online interactive map of Indiana.
ATD Sign and Design, 823 N. Third Street, celebrated its one-year anniversary.
Cass farmer Robert Carney, Twelve Mile, received a “River Friendly Farmer of Indiana” award from Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Mark Wamsley, 50, won a regional long drive competition held in Mansfield, Ohio to qualify for the RE-max World Long Drive Championship.
Pineapple Express is showing at the Skyline Drive-In Theater.
The Logansport Berries football team won its opener against Twin Lakes, 34-20. LHS quarterback Derek Rowe finished with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 54 yards passing in his debut as starting quarterback.
25 years
The building at the corner of Sixth and North Streets is being torn down. The address, 130 S. Sixth, was part of the former King’s Hatchery.
The community donated over 2,000 books to the Walton Library to help replace those lost in the flooding of the library basement last month.
The fifth annual Logansport Southside Festival takes place this week.
New playground equipment has been installed at Fairview Park.
Christina Pugh fired a 45 to lead Winamac to a win over Tri-County and North White in girls golf action at Moss Creek Golf Course.
50 years
Investigators are reviewing Vice President Spiro Agnew’s financial records.
Three west side homes in Logansport were damaged by .22 caliber bullets. Police said no one was injured by the bullets, which came from the same gun.
The Logansport Civic Players has expressed an interest in leasing the auditorium of the former Logansport HS building.
The General Telephone strike has entered its 28th day.
The four watchmen at the Penn-Central 18th Street crossing were relieved of duty.
Several tape players and tape decks have been reported stolen out of local vehicles.
The properties at 416, 418 and 420 S. Third Street have all been condemned.
The semi-pro football team, Logansport Lancers lost a close one, 18-12, in overtime to the Indianapolis Cardinals despite efforts by local players Denny Mills, Pete Petrillo, Don Speitel, and Sam Green.
100 years
Construction of the new Cass County Hospital will be started in the near future.
A report of the Logansport State Hospital shows that the institution averaged 1,000 inmates last year, there were 54 deaths of male inmates and 24 deaths of female inmates, and the cost of maintenance per capita was $259.79.
The Logansport Police Department purchased a new seven passenger Hudson “dooley wagon”.
The temporary bridge over the Horney Creek dredge on Clifton Avenue is completed.
Two new automobile service stations will be opening in Logansport; one on North Street and one on Burlington Avenue.
Representatives of Fort Wayne, Wabash, Peru, Monticello, Burnettesville, Idaville, Goodland and Reynolds, all cities located along State Road No. 7, will come here to encourage the State Highway Commission to pave that road.
