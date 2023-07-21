Saturday, July 15
11:32 p.m. Arrest, State Road 25 and County Road 175 West, Logansport. Lorvens Mildort, 19, of Logansport, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
Sunday, July 16
8:39 a.m. – Arrest, 8100 block of North Rabbit Street, Twelve Mile. Tylor Wilson, 31, of Twelve Mile, was arrested for domestic battery (level 5 felony) and battery (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:48 a.m. – Arrest, 2800 block of East Market Street, Logansport. Genier Lopez, 38, of Monon, Ind., was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
2:29 a.m – Arrest, West Roselawn and East Market, Logansport. Eric Day, 54, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
3:07 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Robert McGuire, 64, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
8:14 a.m. – Arrest, 8400 block of Logansport Road, Logansport. Cassandra Whitworth, 32, of Silver Beach, Ind. was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:01 p.m. – Arrest, 600 East and 150 South, Logansport. Shaun Rios, 42, of Tampa, Fla., was arrested for possession of marijuana (level 6 felony). CCSD.
9:04 p.m. – Arrest, 600 East and East 150 South, Logansport. Toneyshia Sibley, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested for possession of marijuana (level 6 felony). CCSD.
9:06 p.m. – Arrest, 8499 block of Logansport Road, Logansport. David Petty, of Peru, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Tuesday
12:52 a.m. –Arrest, 600 East and 150 South, Logansport. Owen Davis, 52, of Valdosta, Ga., was arrested for possession of marijuana (level 6 felony). CCSD.
2:33 p.m. – Arrest, 200 block of East Linden Avenue, Logansport. Enrique Francisco, 26, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery of a minor (level 5 felony). CCSD.
9:43 p.m. – Arrest, Main and Humphrey, Logansport. Soe Mie Htoo, 32, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony) and leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
4:22 a.m. – Arrest, Cicott and Melbourne, Logansport. Baltazar Juan Baltazar, 33, of Logansport, was arrested as an habitual traffic violator (level 5 felony). CCSD.
