At the Layer/ Roth Farm, farming is a way of life.
It’s seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
“It’s not 9-5,” said Ryan Layer.
“We don’t look at hours,” said Ron Roth Jr., Layer’s uncle.
“An irrigator could go bad at one in the morning and you are going to be out there looking at it,” Lauren Layer, Ryan Layer’s wife, added. “But at the end of the day, it is worth doing it over and over again because we love it.”
It’s easy when it’s a family affair.
It's been that way for four generations. The fifth is getting ready for their turn.
The farm started with Isadore Roth. Then Ronald Roth, Sr., took over. Ron Roth, Jr. was running the farm when it merged with a farm managed by his nephew, Ryan Layer.
Not long ago, Ronnie Layer, Ryan and Lauren’s 13-year-old son, got his first combine.
“I watched my grandfather do it and I’m doing it now,” said Ryan Layer. “The boys will hopefully follow and it will keep continuing on. Watching them grow and be interested in it makes it all worth it.”
Continuing the legacy is important, he said.
It's also important to his wife, who has shown her daughter and nieces that they can have successful careers in farming.
“My nieces have always been around and involved and saw me work in the tractor alongside my husband, run the office,” Lauren Layer said.
One of those nieces is Adeline Cripe, a senior at Pioneer High School who is also active in the school’s Future Farmers of America program, a program her aunt helped bring to the school in 2017.
Cripe and her older sister Hailey spent time helping with the livestock when the farm had many to care for. They would bottle feed the calves and watch the piglets.
As Cripe got older she started helping her cousins with other tasks.
“This last year, my cousins are in their teens now and they are starting to run their own equipment, even though it’s older and smaller,” said Cripe. “So, I was over there helping them with the grain bins. I’m hoping this fall I get to go help (my aunt) with her tax books and learn that. You can’t predict your future. It’s gonna happen so if something goes wrong you can always have a backup plan.”
Cripe is considering a medical field like dentistry at the moment, but her face lights up when talking about her aunt and uncle’s farm.
“You can sit behind a computer but the hands-on part is where you learn most,” she said. “Last fall was probably my favorite. I got to run the gravity wagons with the boys and load corn back and forth to the shop. It was a lot of fun.”
“It’s a great honor to think that I do something that she cares about and wants to be more involved in,” Lauren Layer said.
Her daughter, Lois, soon to be a freshman at Pioneer, has a mind for numbers (and softball) and also helps her mother in the office with payroll.
She prefers to let her brothers, Ronnie and Garth, do the physical laborious duties. It’s unsure who wins out completing these tasks: math or sweat in the summer sun?
Lois said she thinks about the work that generations of her family have put into the farm.
“It’s something special that you can build on,” she said.
“You see all the generations farm and have taken the farm and made it grow in every way,” Lauren Layer said. “Our goal is for each generation is to make it grow and have the love to want to keep going. I just want them to keep it going forever.”
“With Little Ronnie coming in, you have this big picture you want to do and he will have his spot,” Roth Jr. said. “But it takes time. You just don’t do it overnight. You don’t stress about it. You just do it.”
Roth Jr. said that with the family working together it makes it easier to spread the work around, whereas when he was growing up, he watched his father do most of that work. Now, Roth Jr. can focus on one particular task while knowing his nephew is taking care of something else that needs done.
He spends a lot of his time working in the shop now while Layer oversees the farm.
He bought his first farm 30 days after graduating high school.
“All through high school, you got home from high school and you went and fed the hogs and then you did your homework,” Roth Jr. said.
Lauren Layer said one of her favorite memories was being able to work on the farm together with Ron Roth Sr., Ron Roth Jr. and her husband.
“They got to work with him their whole life,” she said. “That’s just a great honor to be able to do something in that way. We all got to work together.”
She said if someone loves and is passionate about something they will make it successful. That applies to the farm as well.
“It’s a gamble,” she said. “Every day we gamble our life whether you make it to the next year but I wouldn’t give up on any of it. If you have that much love and passion for something then it will hold true.”
