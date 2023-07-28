Shively's BBQ

Walton Christian Church

Address: 101 W. Bishop St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 29, 2023.

No violations noted.

Walton Community Center

Address: 102 N. Depot St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 29, 2023.

No violations noted.

American Legion Post 418

Address: 111 S. Depot St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

No violations noted.

Walton Freeze

Address: 120 S. Main St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

No violations noted.

Walton Mara-mart

Address: 429 N. Main St.

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

Two critical violations noted.

C — Chemicals can not be stored on food prep/food service areas (chemical spray next to deli slicer).

C — The front deli cooler was not maintaining proper temperature. Staff advised to remove product.

Fire Pizza

Address: 106 E. May St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

No violations noted.

The Dog Shed

Address: 506 N. Main St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

No violations noted.

Hometown Pizza Shoppe

Address: 204 N. Main St., Walton

Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.

No violations noted.

Quick Pantry VI

Address: 10 E. Miami Ave., Logansport

Routine inspection; July 6, 2023.

No violations noted.

Rural King

Address: 3919 E. Market St., Logansport

Routine inspection; July 7, 2023.

No violations noted.

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Address: 900 W. Market St., Logansport

Routine inspection; July 7, 2023.

Four critical violations noted.

C — Containers of chicken, beef and seafood in various coolers and freezers not date labeled properly.

C — Personal items including beverages are not permitted next to/on top of food prep area.

C — Gloves must be used and worn when working with raw and ready to eat food.

C — Main walk in cooler is not being kept at proper temperature.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — The physical facility and equipment must be cleaned often to keep in a clean and sanitary manner.

