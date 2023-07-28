Walton Christian Church
Address: 101 W. Bishop St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 29, 2023.
No violations noted.
Walton Community Center
Address: 102 N. Depot St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 29, 2023.
No violations noted.
American Legion Post 418
Address: 111 S. Depot St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
No violations noted.
Walton Freeze
Address: 120 S. Main St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
No violations noted.
Walton Mara-mart
Address: 429 N. Main St.
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
Two critical violations noted.
C — Chemicals can not be stored on food prep/food service areas (chemical spray next to deli slicer).
C — The front deli cooler was not maintaining proper temperature. Staff advised to remove product.
Fire Pizza
Address: 106 E. May St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
No violations noted.
The Dog Shed
Address: 506 N. Main St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
No violations noted.
Hometown Pizza Shoppe
Address: 204 N. Main St., Walton
Routine inspection; June 30, 2023.
No violations noted.
Quick Pantry VI
Address: 10 E. Miami Ave., Logansport
Routine inspection; July 6, 2023.
No violations noted.
Rural King
Address: 3919 E. Market St., Logansport
Routine inspection; July 7, 2023.
No violations noted.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Address: 900 W. Market St., Logansport
Routine inspection; July 7, 2023.
Four critical violations noted.
C — Containers of chicken, beef and seafood in various coolers and freezers not date labeled properly.
C — Personal items including beverages are not permitted next to/on top of food prep area.
C — Gloves must be used and worn when working with raw and ready to eat food.
C — Main walk in cooler is not being kept at proper temperature.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — The physical facility and equipment must be cleaned often to keep in a clean and sanitary manner.
