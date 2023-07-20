A Rochester man was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, according to a press release.
In September 2021, 40-year-old Justin Overholser broke into a store of a federal firearms licensee and stole 11 firearms and several boxes of ammunition. Overholser caused over $2,000 in damage and left with firearms valued over $10,000. He later sold the stolen guns for drugs and money.
He was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio to 33 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was assisted by the Indiana State Police and the Logansport Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Joel Gabrielse and Katelan McKenzie Doyle prosecuted the case.
