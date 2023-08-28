Indiana State Police arrested a Peru woman Saturday night for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor following a single-vehicle crash.
At approximately 9:22 p.m., Trooper Dakota Anderson responded to the area of U.S. 31 and Blair Pike in Miami County in an attempt to locate a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and left the scene. A short time later, Trooper Anderson located and stopped the vehicle, identified as a 2017 KIA, near US 31 and County Road 100 N.
The driver was identified as Courtney Blow, 29, of Peru. Also located in the vehicle was a three-year-old child in the backseat. Blow displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and had a preliminary BrAC of .263%.
Trooper Anderson transported Blow to a local hospital for a certified test. The results of that test are pending. Trooper Anderson then transported Blow to the Miami County Jail. The Department of Child Services was contacted, and the child was released to a family member.
Blow faces two Level 6 Felonies — operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and neglect of a dependent. She was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Trooper Anderson was assisted on scene by other troopers from the Peru Post, Peru Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Animal Control and Bowman’s Towing.
