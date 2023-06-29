Logansport Fire Department Lt. Bryon Nipple was promoted to captain at Wednesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. This promotion was accepted by the board and made effective as of June 28.
According to Fire Chief Rick Bair, Nipple is a 12-year veteran of the Logansport Fire Department and holds certificates in EMT, Fire Officer 1, Fire Officer Strategy and Tactics, Instructor, Rope rescue Technician, Confined Space Technician and Swift Water Technician, among others. Nipple’s promotion will replace the position that was made vacant with B.J. Cox’s retirement, Bair said.
Nipple said he is excited about the promotion and looking forward to the job. He said he plans to fill in where his previous captain left off.
“I’d like to thank the Fire Chief and all the firefighters down at the Logansport (Fire Department), and all the people in the city for allowing me the chance to serve them,” Nipple said.
Bair said Nipple was the best fit for the job based on the promotion interviewing process and his resume. He said he is looking forward to Nipple filling in the role of captain.
“I know he’ll do a good job,” Bair said. “The guys really respect him … the role he’s played, he’s really excelled at and that’s one of the reasons for the promotion.”
