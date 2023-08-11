Portions of Lexington Road, between Yorktown Road and the entrance to Mary Max Cinemas, will be closed during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Aug. 14 to 23, according to a press release. The area will be closed for Lexington Village utility installation work being done by F&K Construction, the press release says.
The site for Lexington Village along High Street and Yorktown Road includes space for construction of 52 single-family homes. This site is within the city’s easternmost commercial district, which allows for easy access by bicycle or foot to neighboring restaurants and shopping centers, according to the release.
To learn more about this project, visit Logansport Reimagined’s at www.logansportreimagined.com. For more information about the Lexington Village project, please contact the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization, or CLEDO, through their email at cledo@connectincass.com or through their phone number 574-722-5988, the release says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.