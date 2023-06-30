Bolin's Bakery
Address: 1401 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.
No violations noted.
Silver Lake Family Restaurant
Address: 2430 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.
No violations noted.
Clark-Jay Ambica Inc.
Address: 400 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.
No violations noted.
Applebee's
Address: 3326 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.
No violations noted.
B+K West
Address: 1101 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.
No violations noted.
Antojitos Nila
Address: 1335 Erie Ave.
Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.
No violations noted.
Speedway #6060
Address: 2875 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.
No violations noted.
Renne Wa
Address: 219 S. Sixth St.
Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.
One critical violation noted.
C — Multiple containers of various meats not date labeled.
Logansport Elk's Lodge #66
Address: 1100 N. Third St.
Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.
No violations noted.
Ay Que Fresa
Address: 2420 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.
No violations noted.
Soul Nutrition
Address: 4000 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.
No violations noted.
Shrine Club
Address: 415 High St.
Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
Dairy Queen
Address: 3520 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
VFW #3790
Address: 1023 Erie Ave.
Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
