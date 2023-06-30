Pizza

Bolin's Bakery

Address: 1401 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.

No violations noted.

Silver Lake Family Restaurant

Address: 2430 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.

No violations noted.

Clark-Jay Ambica Inc.

Address: 400 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.

No violations noted.

Applebee's

Address: 3326 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.

No violations noted.

B+K West

Address: 1101 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 16, 2023.

No violations noted.

Antojitos Nila

Address: 1335 Erie Ave.

Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.

No violations noted.

Speedway #6060

Address: 2875 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.

No violations noted.

Renne Wa

Address: 219 S. Sixth St.

Routine inspection; May 17, 2023.

One critical violation noted.

C — Multiple containers of various meats not date labeled.

Logansport Elk's Lodge #66

Address: 1100 N. Third St.

Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.

No violations noted.

Ay Que Fresa

Address: 2420 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.

No violations noted.

Soul Nutrition

Address: 4000 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 18, 2023.

No violations noted.

Shrine Club

Address: 415 High St.

Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

Dairy Queen

Address: 3520 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

VFW #3790

Address: 1023 Erie Ave.

Routine inspection; May 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

