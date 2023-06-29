Ivy Tech Community College honored Amy Lancaster, an English instructor at Peru High School, as one of 19 individuals across the state selected to receive the second annual Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Award, the highest honor for Ivy Tech dual credit faculty.
Winners were announced at a special ceremony June 14 in Franklin.
The College honored each one of the winners for their excellence in instruction and their positive impact on the dual credit students they served during the 2022-23 academic year. Lancaster, who has taught English in middle and high schools since 1993, was honored for her work with Ivy Tech teaching dual credit English courses at Peru High School that transfer to a large number of colleges and universities.
“Dual credit faculty provide students with skills, knowledge and competencies aligned with clear career pathways and seamless college transfer,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Dual credit programming taught by credentialed high school faculty is of tremendous value to our students and our state. By helping students earn post-secondary credentials while in high school, we’re accelerating Indiana’s economic growth and Hoosier prosperity.”
Lancaster said when she was offered the opportunity to teach dual credit courses, she couldn’t resist.
“I remember myself as a middle schooler thinking that college was nearly inaccessible for me and my family, but I was determined to find a way to go,” she said. “Dual credit courses bring this dream one step closer for our students.”
Dr. Elizabeth Murray, chair of the English program for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Region, said Lancaster was recognized for working hard to make sure her dual credit English courses are closely aligned to the courses taught at Ivy Tech to assure her students are well-prepared for college work.
“I have been privileged to have former students tell me their dual credit class from high school prepared them well for college,” Lancaster said. “I am privileged to partner with Ivy Tech to offer these dual credit opportunities to Peru High School students.”
At Peru High School, Lancaster serves as the National Honor Society adviser and the student council sponsor. She also serves as director of her church’s vacation Bible school program. Amy and her husband, Keith, have two children – Mya, a sophomore at Purdue University, and Liam, a junior at Peru High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.