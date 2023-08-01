A Peru man was injured after a motorcycle crash located on State Road 25 and Old State Road 25 early Monday morning.
According to a press release, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Clymer’s Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at 3:19 a.m. Monday for suspicious circumstances with a male kneeling on the roadway. Initial scene assessment found a male kneeling along the roadway with serious injuries from a motorcycle crash.
57-year-old Jeffrey Azbell was driving southbound on a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle on State Road 25 when a deer entered the roadway, according to Deputy Jacqueline Beebout’s preliminary investigation. Attempting to avoid the deer, Azbell swerved and crashed into the side ditch after leaving the roadway, the press release says. The crash happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on July 30.
Azbell and the motorcycle were not noticed by passing motorists until he was able to crawl to the edge of the roadway. He was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital by Cass County Emergency Medical Services, the press release says.
“This is a great example of a passing motorist intervening and calling for emergency services to assist another motorist,” Sheriff Ed Schroder said in the press release.
According to the press release, the crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.
