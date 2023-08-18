Suds, fun and the opportunity to help out a young Logansport resident will be offered Saturday at Superior Auto.
Superior Auto — located at 327 Third St., Logansport — will be hosting a benefit car wash to raise funds for Logansport resident Rene Porter and her 6-year-old daughter Elizabeth Dunbar, who was born with a cleft lip and palate. Porter said her daughter will be having her ninth surgery this month, and this benefit car wash will raise funds to help pay for travel.
“She’s getting a rhinoplasty done and they are going to be repairing the side that her cleft was on and the collapsed nostril, and they’re also going to be fixing the pinhole that’s still in her palate,” Porter said.
Porter said that the funds will be going toward a rental car to get to Chicago, where her surgery will be, along with food, gas, lodging and other expenses. She said Dunbar’s grandparents will be coming as well and if possible, she said they might go to the Brookfield Zoo the day before the surgery.
“She goes up to Shriners…. I also have a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old that are going to be going too, and that’s one of the reasons my parents are going, besides they’ve been there for every major surgery she’s had,” Porter said. “But [the funds will] go for the rental car and food, gas, you know, the essential stuff.”
Superior Auto is providing the soap, water and buckets for the car wash, Porter said. The car wash will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Porter said that if there are more cars after 3 p.m., they will keep the car wash going.
“So, it’d be really cool, you know, if 3 o’clock comes around and Elizabeth’s having fun and then ‘oh hey, there’s more cars’,” Rene Porter said. “So, I think it’ll be a fun day for her.”
While she said herself and Dunbar’s bonus dad are the main people participating in the car wash. A few volunteers and her aunt will be helping as well. Porter said she is also trying to get a couple other family members to help. She said they held a benefit car wash for one of Dunbar’s first surgeries.
“Actually, my mom had suggested the idea because I forgot that we had done it, you know, for the first time around, and I went in to talk to [Superior Auto General Manager] Amber [Lewis] and she was really nice,” Porter said. “And Elizabeth can have fun doing it and be participating in it as well, so that’s really nice.”
Porter said she hopes Dunbar has fun with the car wash, and she likes to raise awareness for cleft lip and palate. She said if someone wants to donate but cannot attend the car wash, they can reach out to her through her Facebook or her email at repblu2011@gmail.com. Porter said she appreciates prayers for Dunbar’s recovery and beyond, and she is very grateful for Lewis letting them do a car wash.
“We got ahold of the Shriners and, you know, they got us in. They’ve been amazing so far, because she had her lip reconstructed at five months and she had her palate reconstructed at almost ten months,” Porter said. “And every surgery, we all get a little anxious, you know. But this is going to be a big one because it’s changing her appearance even more so. But we’re just hoping that she has fun doing it and that we can raise enough money to be able to donate back to the Ronald McDonald House or the Shrine Club when we get done.”
