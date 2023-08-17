Local organist Robert Moore will perform at the former Baptist Temple, 700 E. Broadway, this Friday and next Aug. 25, where he will be joined by harpist Julie Jones. Each performance will feature a new musical composition from local musician and 2023 Lewis Cass graduate Ian Hook.
The Iglesia Evangelica de Santidad Monte Calvario Church took over the Baptist Temple church at the end of May 2022.
This is the second year that Moore has commissioned Hook to write music for him. He originally discovered Hook after reading stories about the then Lewis Cass student in the Pharos-Tribune. He proceeded to reach out to the Lewis Cass band director, Alan Henshaw, who helped Moore meet Hook.
Friday evening, Moore will perform an arrangement of a Gregorian Chant called “Of the Father’s Love Begotten” which Hook composed and named “Divinum Mysterium.”
Their first collaboration last year proved to be a challenge for both musicians.
“Trumpet is (Hook’s) instrument and I already had a trumpet player that was going to play with me,” said Moore. “Well, he did write a piece. It was too difficult for me to play.”
“I’ve been told I have a tendency to write more difficult music, so being able to adapt to that is a great skill,” Hook said.
Friday’s performance will feature all hymn arrangements alongside the new work from Hook.
Moore will return on Aug. 25 for a performance with harpist Julie Jones.
The pair will perform the other arrangement Hook composed, “The Gift of Love,” in honor of Jones’ granddaughter, Olivia Katherine Brown.
Brown, 24, was murdered alongside Darian Jamar Wiley during an Indianapolis shooting in early May. No suspect has been named in the murders.
Jones has been playing music since she was 5. She didn’t pick up the harp until 12 years ago and soon moved from lap harp she was learning on to the 36-string instrument she now uses.
For “The Gift of Love,” Hook said it was the most challenging of the two works to write due to the songs complicated history. It began with a Scottish folk song called “O Waly Waly.” The song’s tune has been used for many other folk songs since as well as religious hymns.
Hook said the opportunity to compose music for Moore has been a great experience, especially since he might not have learned how to write for the organ otherwise.
“The organ is a rare instrument in the current age of music,” he said. “Through the most recent opportunity it helped me learn how to write for harp, which would have been something I encountered during undergrad but I got to encounter it a little early.”
Hook is currently a student at Ivy Tech University in the school’s ASAP program. An Associate Accelerated Program, it allows students to earn an associates degree in just 11 months and is transferable to other colleges for completion of a bachelor’s degree
Hook plans to attend either the University of Southern California Thornton or the Jacob’s School of Music at IU once he completes the ASAP program. He wants to pursue a career scoring films.
Both musical performances begin at 4 p.m. at the former Baptist Temple and are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.