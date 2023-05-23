Logansport High School has announced 1982 graduate Dr. Scott Phillips as its newest inductee into the Hall of Distinction. Phillips is a highly-accomplished physician with the Ascension Medical Group, a former United States Air Force flight surgeon, and a NASA Space Shuttle Rescue Team member.
He will be recognized at the 152nd Commencement Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 in the Berry Bowl.
Phillips attended Butler University before completing his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. During his time at IU, he joined the United States Air Force, which led to his distinguished career as a Flight Surgeon. Phillips participated in several military operations, including Operation Desert Storm, and was involved in humanitarian assistance missions such as Operation Provide Comfort in Turkey and care for Cuban refugees at Guantanamo Bay.
Following his military career, Phillips completed his residency and became Chief of Otolaryngology at Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis. While there, he was selected to serve as a NASA Space Shuttle Rescue Team flight surgeon and was on the rescue team of 22 Space Shuttle missions, including the Shuttle's final flight. He was promoted to Deputy Chief of Bioastronautics, where he assisted with rescue plans for future
NASA missions. He also participated in the Air Force reserves at Grissom Air Force Base as a refueling squadron flight surgeon for 14 years.
Phillips retired from the Air Force in 2015 after serving a total of 28 years, and he continues to serve as an aeromedical consultant for both the FAA and NASA. Phillips has completed his Fellowship in Otolaryngic Allergy and has focused practice at the Center for Ear Nose Throat and Allergy in the areas of Pediatric Ear Nose and Throat Disorders and Nasal Health.
Phillips also teaches and is an adjunct professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine and Marian University College of osteopathic medicine. He teaches residents from the Indiana University Otolaryngology program and those in family practice and pediatric residencies at St. Vincent's and Community Hospital's training programs, as well as medical students from Marian University in Indianapolis.
He is also a clinical instructor for several education classes, including Advanced Trauma Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Combat Casualty Care.
Phillips has presented at numerous national and international meetings, published a textbook chapter and several papers in medical literature, and is currently active in medical research.
