Director Dan McDonald said that there is an army behind every staged performance.
The McHale Performing Arts Center tech crew is that army behind “The Sound of Music” and “Winnie the Pooh” this weekend.
The tech crew is a mixture of Logansport High School students and volunteers that include former students now in college.
“They are very dedicated to what they do,” said John Vales, the McHale Performing Arts Center manager. “They are hardworking. They are here after school for a few hours and then they take a little break and then they are here for another few hours for a rehearsal. That takes a lot of dedication.”
It’s unique for a high school to have a dedicated tech crew, Vales said. Each year Logansport High School has approximately 20 students who are just focusing on the tech side of theater.
The students have access to wireless microphones thanks to a partnership with the Junior Civic Theater and the Logansport Civic Players. Many schools rent microphones when they do a performance.
Before each performance and some rehearsals, members of the tech crew are hurrying behind the scenes to check batteries and then get the cast set up with the wireless microphone.
“I would say all of our major components—our lighting system, our sound system, those control systems we really depend on, those have all been purchased in the last 10 years,” Vales said. “As things get outdated we always update. A lot of places might spend a lot of money every 15 to 20 years but by the time that equipment reaches the end of its life its pretty beat up. We don’t have that problem here.”
Each year the tech crew takes part in the Tech Challenge where they compete with other students across the state in theater competitions such as hanging lights or rolling up a stage curtain. In 2022 they won first place.
Eli Bault, a senior at Logansport, is the tech crew stage manager. His primary duty is compiling a list of all the technical things that need to happen in a show and assigning a queue number to each action. He’s a hidden director focused on the lights, sound and setting while his actors are hurriedly flipping switches and moving sets.
This is his fifth year working as part of the McHale tech crew.
“All of this equipment is so state of the art,” he said. “I’m lucky to get to experience this. I’m planning on going into technical theater in the future. Getting to experience this now is great. It’s opened up experiences I might not get elsewhere.”
Bault said the week before a performance—tech week—is always stressful. There’s the sudden challenge of syncing all the stage elements with actual actors. He said he and his crew definitely feel as much pressure as the actors as a performance nears.
Colby Anderson, a Logansport senior, can be found in the sound booth in the upper corner of McHale. This summer he’s working with Purdue Polytechnic sophomore Zach Schoensiegel.
Anderson is the sound engineer. Not only is he aiding the cast before a performance but he’s designing and executing the sound for the play.
“A lot of newer shows where there is a lot more technical aspects, you really get to do a lot,” he said in terms of adding creativity to a performance.
Schoensiegel said that when he started working at McHale it was a like a door opened for him. The level of technology that he was able to learn from gave him opportunities to work with Iron Horse Broadcasting and multiple projects at Purdue.
“It’s amazing that this is available for a high school,” he said. “I miss this place.”
Justin Snay and Aiden Snoeberger, both Logansport juniors, are master electricians who design the lighting for a show.
Snay said one of their duties for the two Junior Civic Theater performances was to map out where the lights needed to go and what they needed to highlight.
He estimated it takes about a month to plan and program the lighting.
One of the key moments of “The Sound of Music” comes during the title song. Gracie Kitchell, playing Maria von Trapp, walks through the audience to the stage which a spotlight following her every move.
Snoeberger programmed the light that follows her.
“Ninety percent of the light design, any of the little changes you see, is (Aiden and Justin),” said Vales. “I had some input on things and gave them some suggestions but it’s been Aiden and Justin on these shows.”
Alex Pawlowski, a recent Pioneer graduate who will attend Valparaiso in the fall, was a member of the high school’s tech crew who is volunteering his time with the Junior Civic Theater.
“I loved being part of the tech crew,” he said. “I got to enjoy the community aspect of theater. I love being a part of theater in general but it took away a lot of the stress that comes with being on stage.”
McDonald worked with Pawlowski on many theater productions at Pioneer.
“If there is someone who knew the lighting system in Pioneer it’s Alex,” he said. “We are hoping he will be able to pass that information on to somebody else so we can continue with that level of assistance on the backside.”
“A lot of people would come up to me after a show and congratulate me on the work I did,” Pawlowski said. “It really made me feel like I belonged and I was doing something special.”
For the actors, a tech crew can provide additional cues during a performance.
Melia McIntire, a sophomore at Pioneer High School playing Louisa von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” said that Pioneer students in theater depend on each other for stage cues and to help manage backdrops and props. She said it was “so cool” to see how prepared the McHale tech team is.
“We have a great tech team (at Pioneer),” she said. “But here they are really involved in everything. It takes a lot of pressure off of the cast. Being able to see what goes on behind the scenes really helps you appreciate it more. It helps me remember my lines better, helps with the quick changes and makes the show much more interesting.”
“At Pioneer, we have to have really good stage managers and people to help us to know when we are on,” Ellie Kitchell, a Pioneer freshman playing Brigitta von Trapp, said. “But here they have the speakers in the dressing rooms. It’s a nice stress reliever to be able to get in there, do what you need to do, and (the tech crew) will tell you where you need to be.”
Austin Brooke, a Pioneer junior who plays Max Detweiler, credited the tech team for the long hours of work they put into a performance, noting they need to know the script just as well as the actors do.
“We could not put on a show without lights, sound, music,” Brooke said. “That’s the hidden part of a musical. Everybody thinks about the actors and how great they did but no one thinks about all the other people.”
McDonald said the current crew had made every effort to satisfy director requests made during rehearsals for “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sound of Music.”
“They are doing a good job,” he said. “It’s a tough, tough job.”
