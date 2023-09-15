Saturday, August 9
2:50 a.m. – Arrest, 3800 East Market Street, Logansport. Nathan Parkevich, 39, of Logansport, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of nonsupport of a dependent (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:06 p.m. – Arrest, 100 block of Sixth Street, Logansport. Johon Coleman, 38, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, endangering (level 5 felony). CCSD.
Sunday, August 10
3:25 a.m. – Arrest, US 35 and 1100 South, Cass County. Joe Hicks Jr., 51, of Kokomo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
3:57 a.m. – Arrest, West Markest and Broadway, Logansport. Jean Williamson, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle (level 6 felony) and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
8:46 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Christopher Dale, 38, of Logansport, was arrested on a possession of marijuana prior conviction warrant (level 6 felony), a maintaining a common nuisance warrant and a possession of paraphernalia warrant. CCSD.
Monday
8:46 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Christopher Skinner, 38, of Logansport, was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana, prior conviction (level 6 felony), a maintaining a common nuisance warrant and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia. CCSD.
Tuesday
9:50 p.m. – Arrest, 600 block of Central Avenue, Logansport. Andrea Green, 41, of Logansport, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer (level 6 felony), criminal confinement (level 6 felony), domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B Misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:54 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Belina Huffman, 42, of Kokomo, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
2:45 p.m. – Arrest, 700 block of West Broadway, Logansport. Christopher Maloney, 59, of Logansport, was arrested on a theft warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
8:52 p.m. – Arrest, 8th Street and High Street, Logansport. Jony LaLime, 39, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony) and operator never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. – Arrest, East Broadway and 8th Street, Logansport. Charles Youngblood, 41, of Kokomo, was arrested for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
2:53 a.m. – Arrest, 500 block of East County Road 300 South, Logansport. Hollie Boller, 38, of Logansport, was arrested for dealing in meth (level 5 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
5:59 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Chasey Burton, 35, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony). CCSD.
9:14 p.m. – Arrest, 200 block of Colfax Avenue, Logansport. Bailey Best, 24, of Logansport, was arrested for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony). CCSD.
9:16 p.m. – Arrest, 200 block of Colfax, Logansport. Amber Bradley, 40, of Macy, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Thursday
12:17 a.m. – Arrest, Anoka Exchange, Cass County. Scott Bell, 60, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, refusal prior (level 6 felony) and operating while intoxicated, endangering (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:17 a.m. – Arrest, Main Street and Broadway, Logansport. Sir Lewis Jones, 35, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
7:30 p.m. – Arrest, Cliff and Cicott, Logansport. Joshua Meek was arrested for domestic battery on a pregnant female (level 5 felony) and strangulation of a pregnant female (level 5 felony). CCSD.
22:02 p.m. – Arrest, 1600 block of East Market Street, Logansport. Nolan Sanchez-Helvie, 24, of Burnettsville, was arrested for residential entry (level 6 felony). CCSD.
22:40 p.m. – Arrest, SR 218 and US 35, Cass County. Steven Lee, 29, of Tabor City, NC, was arrested for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
11:43 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Lisa Schock, 32, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery on juvenile less than 14 with injury (level 5 felony) and neglect of a dependent with injury (level 5 felony). CCSD.
