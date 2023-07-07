Saturday, July 1
11:28 p.m. – Arrest, 600 block of East Broadway, Logansport. Brianda Zuniga, 27, of Logansport, was arrested for residential entry (level 6 felony) and criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Sunday, July 2
12:09 a.m. – Arrest, Georgetown Road, Logansport. Jerry Yeo, 52, of Cass County, was arrested for two counts of operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony), a bond revocation warrant and a failure to appear warrant. CCSD.
10:05 p.m. – Arrest, Cicott and Wheatland, Logansport. Armando Rodriguez, 41, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, refusal (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Monday
8:26 a.m. – Arrest, Wheatland and Madison, Logansport. Stevie Barnett, 27, of Logansport, was arrested for residential entry (level 6 felony). CCSD.
1:13 p.m. – Arrest, area of 2900 South and U.S. 35, Anoka. Ronnie Jackson, 59, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of a stolen firearm (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and criminal confinement (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Tuesday
1:37 a.m. – Arrest, Sixth Street and High, Logansport. Jose Azpeitia, 32, of South Bend, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and operator never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m. – Arrest, area of 4000 North and 400 East, Cass County. Joshua Russell, 48, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.
Friday
4:13 a.m. – Arrest, Third Street and Broadway, Logansport. Patrick Custard, 35, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony), driving while suspended, prior (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
