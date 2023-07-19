It’s been over two years since Kokomo Fire Department’s Station 1 became the hub for the city’s first Safe Haven Baby Box, a spacious temperature-controlled box placed on the building’s east side that legally enables anyone to surrender an infant anonymously without fear of arrest or persecution.
And several times over those past two years, department officials note that there have been false alarms as it pertains to that box.
But then came Monday morning.
It started off like any other typical day, Kokomo Fire Department firefighter James Shaffer told the Tribune.
Shaffer, who’s been with the department for seven months, said he got up early and made coffee for the rest of the firefighters on his platoon.
And that’s when he heard an alert come through from dispatch.
“I heard it say ‘215 W. Superior medical’,” Shaffer said, which is the address of the station.
Shaffer added that that’s the alert that refers to activity surrounding the Safe Haven Baby Box.
“So I hurried downstairs,” he said. “And as soon as I walked into that room (where the box is located), I looked over, and I saw little arms moving. Immediately, my heart started thumping.”
Shaffer, himself a father of two, said one of the department’s chiefs and he then walked over to the box, opened it up and pulled a 2-day-old baby girl out.
There was also an attached note, though Shaffer didn’t disclose what was written in it.
“So we sat her on the table, and I picked her up and held her in my arms,” he said, “and it was actually an amazing thing. … It was immediate, that protection over her. Even when the paramedics came, I did not want to give her up. It was amazing just getting to be the first one to hold her.
“It makes me, even now just thinking about it, it gives me goosebumps,” Shaffer added. “It’s just an honor. It’s literally my dream as a first responder. I just want to help people, and this gave me that fulfillment.”
This year alone, Indiana has had five infants surrendered safely to a Safe Haven Baby Box, and this marks the first for Kokomo since the box was installed in June 2020.
And since the organization’s inception in November 2017, 33 infants have been successfully surrendered, according to founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, who said she was elated when she heard Monday’s news.
“My first thought was that we just detoured a parent who could have used a dumpster or a trash can,” Kelsey said, “and she instead lovingly placed this baby in a Safe Haven Baby Box. I don’t take that lightly. I know she didn’t take that lightly. She’s probably been thinking about this her entire pregnancy about what she’s going to do.”
And for Kelsey, the notion of a Safe Haven Baby Box is very personal, as she said she was abandoned shortly after birth.
“I’m one of them,” she said, referring to the infants. “But this little girl wasn’t abandoned. This was an act of love. So when she (the little girl) gets older and knows her story, I hope she can take her pain and her story and put it together to make a difference for other people like I have. That truly is where you find your purpose is in your own story.”
Kelsey then took several moments to reflect on what she called the “selfless” act of courage that the little girl’s mother had when safely placing the infant in the box.
“I just want to say ‘Thank you,’” Kelsey said. ‘Thank you for keeping your child safe, and thank you for trusting the fire department and Safe Haven Baby Boxes to take it from here.’ We don’t take this lightly. This is one of the most important decisions she’s made, and we want to honor that.
“We want her (the mother) to know that we’re proud of her because she kept her child safe,” she added. “You read in the news all the time about the parents that don’t, but she did. She needs to not look at the criticism. Don’t look at the negativity. Look at the positive. This little girl is going to grow up with a forever family. This (Safe Haven Baby Box) is legal. This is safe. This is a last resort option, and I have no doubt that the mother looked at all of her options and chose the best one.”
On Tuesday morning, Kelsey, Shaffer, KFD Chief Chris Frazier and Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, all gathered at Station 1 and spoke during a special ceremony commemorating Monday’s safe surrender.
And in the crowd were several members of the local Knights of Columbus Council 656, an organization that helped spearhead the movement to bring a Safe Haven Baby Box to Kokomo in the first place.
But one of its members, who KofC officials said fought exceptionally hard for the box, was unfortunately missing.
Dick Moore, local business owner, community supporter and father of Mayor Tyler Moore, passed away last August.
Moore’s family, including his widow Margi and three of his children, were in attendance.
“My first thought was visualizing how she (the mother) pulled up here and was so brave to walk that baby up,” Margi said. “That takes so much courage. … And then I’m thinking, ‘Gosh darn, Dick, you were right.’ … I’m sure he’s up there saying, ‘Margi, I told you it’d work.’ … And we laugh because he was a soft-spoken guy and didn’t move real fast, but when he got this idea, he jumped on these guys and got it moving. It was just a passion of his.
“I know he’d want to be here,” she added. “I’m sure he would have liked to have been with that fireman getting that baby out. And who knows, maybe he might have opened the door for that little gal. And maybe he even walked her up. That’d be Dick.”
Mayor Moore, who couldn’t attend Tuesday’s ceremony because he is currently in Bloomington at the Indiana Conference of Mayors annual meeting, shared similar sentiments.
“Needless to say a flood of emotions came over me when I received the call at 7 a.m. Monday morning informing me that a baby girl was surrendered in our Safe Haven Baby Box,” Mayor Moore told the Tribune via text message. “My father was so proud that the Knights of Columbus 685 partnered with the city to install that box, so I know he was smiling down on Kokomo this morning.”
Mayor Moore continued.
“We installed this Safe Haven Baby Box with the hopes that a young mother would never find herself in a position to need it, yet to incredibly proud and grateful that it is available when one does,” he said. “I am so appreciative of my fellow Knights for helping make this option present and available for any desperate parent here in Kokomo.”
