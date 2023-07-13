Logansport Utilities has awarded a guaranteed savings contract to Kokosing Industrial for its wastewater treatment plant headworks replacement construction project.
Kokosing Industrial, with offices in Fort Wayne and Greenfield, will collaborate on planning and design with LU’s hired engineering company, the Lochmueller Group. The Lochmueller Group has determined an estimated cost around $14 million.
The project is in tandem with the ongoing state-mandated “Long-Term Control Plan (LTCP)” with combined sewer overflow projects adding more water processing and treatment demand to the aged wastewater treatment infrastructure.
The current headworks structure was built in 1958 and shows significant signs of wear. The upgrade to the headworks facilities will efficiently manage the increase of capacity and provide more reliable screening and grit removal to protect other downstream equipment.
The project coincides with LU’s commitment to clean waterways in the community.
“We’re tremendously excited about the project. Now is the time to take steps to help keep waterways clean and having the right tools to do that for the community is a priority. It’s a big undertaking and a great project for Logansport,” said Greg Toth, CEO and superintendent of Logansport Utilities.
Bond requests for the funding of this and other pending projects listed on the utilities’ capital improvement plan and the state’s LTCP were approved by the utility service board and the Logansport city council in early February 2023.
Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2024 and be completed by 2026.
