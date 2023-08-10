The 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day will take place from 7 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N.
Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with a fresh sausage patty and beverage included.
Costs are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free from children under 5.
During the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce members and learn about their businesses.
Breakfast sponsors include Martin’s, Tyson, Scooter’s Coffee and Logansport Savings Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.