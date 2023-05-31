The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library has a new wing open to their patrons.
While the area is still under “renovation,” the majority of the addition has wrapped. Teenagers and young adults will find the northside of the main floor dedicated to them.
Hundreds of new books have been added to the library collection. There also is a new couch with two USB-ports embedded on one side for convenience. This way, those who want to sit and work on a computer can easily plug in their device without having to leave their seat.
Two oversized chairs also have been added to the Teen/Young Adult area.
A charging station for cell phones and other electronic devices such as iPads sits in the new section as well.
However, what the younger crowd may enjoy the most is the growing collection of books. Both individual books and those in a series have been acquired, ranging from authors Leigh Bardugo and Brandon Sanderson to Tahereh Mafi and Sarah J. Maas.
Comic books also are new to the library as is manga. The entire “Demon Slayer” series by Kimetsu No Yaiba has arrived.
New books will be ordered to keep growing this section, and if readers are interested in sharing what they would like to have, the library welcomes input.
The new area has been made possible through donations from the Washington Township Trustee and the Friends of the Library.
For more information, please contact the library at (574) 626-2234 and read the upcoming Newsletter, which will be available on the library’s website, https://walton.lib.in.us/, starting June 1st.
