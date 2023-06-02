Four Pioneer High School seniors were in a close race for the role of the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian.
Wednesday evening, the four students—Alex Pawlowski, Shivani Gutierrez and Grace and Ilene Alpha stood on stage in the school’s auxiliary gym, each earning the academic distinction of Summa Cum Laude (“with highest praise”).
When Principal Jeff Brooke announced the valedictorian and salutatorian, it was Gutierrez and Ilene Alpha.
“I’m really excited and I’m really happy,” Gutierrez said. “I worked really hard for four years. I’m ecstatic. I can’t believe it.”
Alpha said she was not expecting the honor.
“I’ve been third since freshman year so I was not prepared for this at all,” she said.
The announcements were part of the Pioneer High School 2023 Senior Awards Program, an evening where over 40 scholarships were presented by community organizations and local citizens. Students were also recognized for awards they had won, entering the military and university scholarships obtained.
Both Gutierrez and Alpha made frequent trips up to the stage to accept scholarships. In the fall, Gutierrez will attend the University of Notre Dame and study global affairs and political science on a pre-law track while Alpha will attend Purdue University to study political science.
During her time at Pioneer, Gutierrez was president of student council, president of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board, president of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, National Honors Society vice president and senior class vice president.
Alpha was the National Honors Society president, a member of student council and a band section leader.
Both young women were involved in a lot of other activities but it was difficult for them to recall everything while basking in their new roles as valedictorian and salutatorian.
Alpha said it took a lot of hard work, late nights and a lot of coffee to get to this point.
“You had to go the extra mile,” Gutierrez added.
Gutierrez said Pioneer teachers like Tica Rogers and Bret Shambaugh, as well as the Logansport Savings Bank Junior board members—especially Christina Truax—along with Mayor Chris Martin, were instrumental in encouraging her to keep working hard.
“It was a community effort,” she said. “And my parents as well. They were always willing to help me in any way that they can.”
Alpha also named Shambaugh as a mentor as well as teachers Larry Doan and Zach Williams. She said her parents had been a big driving force in helping her become who she is today.
“I think that there are great support systems, great teachers, great students (at Pioneer) and I really feel close to my peers,” Gutierrez said. “There is great competition. Obviously, Ilene was always pushing me. I had to watch out because Ilene was getting close. I think that is great but also, it’s a healthy competition. Ilene is my best friend at the school. I wouldn’t want to share this with anyone else.”
“Pioneer is such a small school so you know your teachers well and you know your classmates well and you can make such great friendships,” Alpha said. “Shivani here, she and I have been buddies since we got to meet each other and I just appreciate the small classes and getting to meet so many people and make so many personal connections.”
Principal Brooke called the young women the epitome of what a Pioneer Panther is.
“What two great students they are,” said Principal Brooke. “They work hard. They get involved in the community. It’s not just academics. I know they are salutatorian and valedictorian, but if you watch and you look through their resume they are in multiple clubs, active in student government. I think the world of those two fine young ladies and wish them nothing but the best. They will excel at the next level.”
Brooke reflected on what the Class of 2023 had achieved, pointing out they had been freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic began and didn’t have a traditional school year until they were seniors.
“What a great testimony to our kids to keep pushing, to keep their nose to the grindstone and keep applying themselves,” he said. “No matter what the conditions were that came their way, it’s just great that they ended their four-year high school career and can graduate and move on to the next stages of life. I’m excited for them.”
